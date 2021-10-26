Technology News
loading

Twitter's Tipping Feature to Soon Allow Bitcoin Lightning Payments on Android Devices

Twitter launched Bitcoin Lightning on iOS devices in September and is now testing the same on Android devices.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 26 October 2021 18:07 IST
Twitter's Tipping Feature to Soon Allow Bitcoin Lightning Payments on Android Devices

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska

Bitcoin is soon going to be an option for Twitter users tipping their favourite content creators

Highlights
  • Twitter has roped in Strike to process Bitcoin payments
  • Twitter's Tip Jar supports PayPal, Venmo and Cash App
  • Lightning Network-powered BTC payments are available on the Beta app

Twitter has been working towards integrating Bitcoin support for its 'Tip Jar' feature and rolled out the integration to iOS users towards the end of September and is finally rolling out its Bitcoin Lightning tipping feature for Android devices. The social media giant has a tie-up with digital currency payment solutions giant, Strike, to take care of technical support for Twitter's new Bitcoin tipping service. The rollout is yet to gather pace but should show up for Android users in the US soon.

The Tip Jar feature until now supported traditional payment platforms like Venmo, Cash App and PayPal. With Bitcoin payments into the picture, Twitter has roped in Strike — a payment platform built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows users to send or receive the popular cryptocurrency instantly and for a very low fee. In addition to adding a Lightning wallet, users can also choose to add a Bitcoin address to receive tips.

The development was spotted by notable reverse-engineering expert and researcher Jane Manchun Wong who noted that Twitter has already launched the Bitcoin Lightning tipping feature on the beta version of the app available for Android devices. She also posted screenshots of what she spotted.

Since Android users claim 73 percent of the global mobile OS market as per Statista, the Bitcoin payments integration on Android could see crypto payments pick up on the platform. The move could also help scale usage for the Bitcoin Lightning Network which is a second layer added to Bitcoin's (BTC) blockchain that allows transactions between parties not on the blockchain network.

Talking of Twitter ramping up efforts on the crypto-front, the Jack Dorsey-led microblogging platform is also working on support for non-fungible token (NFT) authentication. The feature will make it possible for users to show off their NFT collection on the social media platform.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, non-fungible token, Bitcoin Lightning, blockchain, Strike, Twitter
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers Bring In-Game Credits, Lucky Spins, More
Amazon Prime Music Gets Hindi Language Support, Rolling Out for Android Users First

Related Stories

Twitter's Tipping Feature to Soon Allow Bitcoin Lightning Payments on Android Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  2. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  3. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  4. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
  5. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Lineup Refreshed With Windows 11, 5G Connectivity
  8. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  9. WhatsApp Business Accounts to Get New Message Rating Feature
  10. Oppo A56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator Come to the Web; Creative Cloud Canvas, Spaces Debut for Better Collaboration
  2. Twitter's Tipping Feature to Soon Allow Bitcoin Lightning Payments on Android Devices
  3. Amazon Prime Music Gets Hindi Language Support, Rolling Out for Android Users First
  4. Twitter May Soon Let Users Flaunt Their NFT Holdings Under 'Collectible' Tab
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers Bring In-Game Credits, Lucky Spins, More
  6. Moto Watch 100 Specifications Surface; Tipped to Feature Round Display, Heart Rate Sensor
  7. Cloud Computing Providers' Anti-Competitive Practices Should Be Curbed by EU Tech Rules: Study
  8. WhatsApp Business Accounts Getting New Message Rating Feature, Beta Testing Begins
  9. Zoom Live Transcription Feature Now Available to All Free Users; New Accessibility Features Introduced
  10. Samsung Launches New Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Laptops With Windows 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com