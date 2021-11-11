Technology News
Twitter Forms Dedicated Crypto Team to Focus on Blockchain, Web 3.0 Development

Twitter has hired seasoned blockchain engineer Tess Rinearson to lead the new Twitter Crypto team.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 11 November 2021 13:17 IST
Twitter Forms Dedicated Crypto Team to Focus on Blockchain, Web 3.0 Development

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

Twitter has already begun work on integrating crypto-related features to its platform

  • Rinearson will lead a dedicated crypto team at Twitter
  • Twitter wants to evaluate "opportunities for creator monetisation"
  • Twitter has been actively working on crypto-related integrations

Twitter's Jack Dorsey has previously endorsed the adoption of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and other decentralised technologies. The company is now assembling a dedicated team to look into development in the crypto space led by seasoned blockchain engineer Tess Rinearson. Twitter Crypto, according to Rinearson, will serve as a "centre of excellence for all things blockchain and Web3" at the social media network. Rinearson will be reporting to Twitter's Chief Technology Officer, Parag Agarwal, and brings a lot of experience of working in the space.

Rinearson took to Twitter to reveal plans for what the crypto team she now leads will focus on in the short term. The first focus area for the team will be to grow decentralised apps (dApps) for creators to manage virtual goods, currencies, and ways for their fans to support their community. Rinearson hinted that her team will then try and look to crypto tech to augment identity, community, and ownership on Twitter.

In addition, Rinearson notes that her team will collaborate with Bluesky, Twitter's decentralised social networking project to "help shape the future of decentralized social media”. Things appear to be falling into place for the social media giant that also appointed Jay Graber, the creator of Happening, to lead its Bluesky initiative in August.

Rinearson informs there's more hiring to be done for the Twitter Crypto team.

The addition of the crypto team comes more than a month after Twitter implemented a method to tip creators with Bitcoin via the Lightning network and the evidence that they're experimenting with ways to verify NFT used as profile pictures.

Rinearson has worked in blockchain technology since 2015, when she started as a software engineer for Chain, a [blockchain]https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/blockchain) technology company. Later, she worked at the Interchain Foundation as VP of Engineering, according to her profile on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, Twitter isn't the only tech company to turn its attention to blockchain and cryptocurrency. Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted that he owned crypto and said he had "been interested in it for a while" although he did add that Apple does not have a crypto roadmap yet.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
