T-Series Partners With Hungama TV’s Web3 Arm to Enter Metaverse, Create NFTs

As part of the deal, Hungama will be creating NFTs from the vast catalogue of new and existing content parented by T-Series.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 January 2022 19:08 IST
The Hefty metaverse will be supported by Polygon blockchain

Highlights
  • T-Series and Hungama have a history of collaborations
  • Elaborate details on their metaverse and NFT plans remain awaited
  • Partnership aimed to connect with new-age content streamers

T-Series music label is all set to experiment with the new-age sectors of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. T-Series has teamed up with Hungama TV's Web3 venture called Hefty Entertainment to proceed. The Hefty metaverse will be supported by Polygon blockchain, which also backs Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Both T-Series and Hungama TV aim to become early adapters of the changes that will mold how people will consume content in the times to come.

As part of the deal, Hungama will be creating NFTs from the vast catalogue of new and existing content parented by T-Series.

NFTs are digital collectibles based on a wide array of things including songs, movie clips, and even identities of celebrities that are supported by blockchain technology. On the other hand, the metaverse can be explained as a fully functional virtual universe, which will thrive on the next 3D version of the Internet called Web3. NFTs can be interacted with in the metaverse, making them important elements in the virtual world.

“We're delighted to extend our alliance with Hungama and enable our community with access to the metaverse,” Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said in a shared statement.

Kumar also noted that the move could add to the overall expansion of the global digital entertainment industry.

“We look forward to redefining content consumption with this Web3 initiative. We promise to give billions of fans of Bollywood globally, an experience that will see value accrue to them on our platform,” Hungama Founder Neeraj Roy said in a statement.

Details on the launch timeline and the kinds of NFTs that can be expected out of this partnership remain undisclosed as of now.

In recent months, several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone, and Salman Khan have ventured into the NFT space with their offerings and associations.

The global sales of NFTs amassed around $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021, as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity.

While the NFT craze is already gaining heat, the metaverse sector is also witnessing some interest among Indians.

Earlier this month, a couple from India's Tamil Nadu state announced their Harry Potter-themed wedding reception in the metaverse.

The late father of the bride will host the celebrations in the metaverse, where the guests along with the newly married couple will mark their attendance as digital avatars in February.

Bloomberg Intelligence reportedly expects the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,720 crore) by 2024.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metaverse, NFT, Non-Fungible Tokens, T Series
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
El Salvador’s Treasury Adds 410 Bitcoins After Price Crash, President Nayib Bukele Tweets Details
Smartphone Market in India Grew 12 Percent in 2021, Realme Among Top Three in Q4: Canalys

