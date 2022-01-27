Technology News
loading

The Sandbox Has Launched a $50 Million Metaverse Accelerator Program

The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will be added as a track to Animoca and Brinc's existing Launchpad Luna alliance in 2021.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 27 January 2022 19:16 IST
The Sandbox Has Launched a $50 Million Metaverse Accelerator Program

Photo Credit: The Sandbox/ Animoca Brands

The Sandbox is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, one of the metaverse' biggest investors

Highlights
  • Startups won't be required to build within The Sandbox virtual world
  • The program is looking for startups that can enhance the open metaverse
  • The program will attempt to accelerate 30 to 40 startups per year

Animoca Brands' metaverse subsidiary, The Sandbox, has committed a $50 million (roughly Rs. 375 crore) fund, named The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program, to venture capital firm Brinc as part of a new program seeking to invest in and mentor startups building beyond the platform's Open Metaverse. Mentorship, education, and support of the development for startups will form a major part of the accelerator, while access to potential partnerships and business development opportunities across the networks of The Sandbox, Animoca Brands, and Brinc will also be on the table.

According to a press release, The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program is a dedicated track within Launchpad Luna, the accelerator launched in mid-2021 as a partnership between Brinc and Animoca Brands. The new program aims to accelerate 30 to 40 startups a year over a three-year period with initial investments of up to $250,000 (roughly Rs. 1.85 crore) each. Best performing startups will also receive further grants of up to $150,000 (roughly Rs. 1.10 crore) in SAND tokens as well as LAND grants via The Sandbox, the companies said.

The metaverse, or virtual worlds leveraging a combination of tech including blockchain and augmented reality, is projected to earn trillions of dollars in the coming years. It's also why Facebook's parent Meta is expected to dump billions on the new medium as part of its push to redefine its narrow social ad revenue model.

Performance of the startups within the program will be judged on their traction, technical expertise, and their ability to “deliver unique experiences,” according to the release.

“The Sandbox's Metaverse Accelerator is a major expansion of our ongoing commitment to support the next generation of metaverse entrepreneurs,” Sebastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox and chairman of the Blockchain Gamer Alliance, said. "With imagination, ideas and hard work, startups from all over the world can realise their visions and drive societal impact by creating more opportunities for everyone. We're especially eager to support underrepresented founders in their ambitions as they explore the infinite possibilities offered into The Sandbox ecosystem," he added.

Meanwhile, Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commenting on the announcement said, "The open metaverse will not be owned by any single entity and thus presents an incredible opportunity to create a participatory and collaborative nonzero-sum environment based on openness, equitability, user governance, and digital property rights."

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Brinc
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 12 Pro Appears on US FCC, Geekbench, HTML5Test; Global Launch Expected Soon

Related Stories

The Sandbox Has Launched a $50 Million Metaverse Accelerator Program
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  3. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  4. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  5. WhatsApp Seen With New Section to Keep Multiple Groups Under One Roof
  6. All You Need to Know About Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
  8. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Said to Launch in India on February 16
  9. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  10. Tecno Pop 5X With Triple Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. The Sandbox Has Launched a $50 Million Metaverse Accelerator Program
  2. Xiaomi 12 Pro Appears on US FCC, Geekbench, HTML5Test; Global Launch Expected Soon
  3. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With 330W Output, Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  4. Elon Musk' McDonald Tweet Has Created a New Cryptocurrency Called Grimacecoin Which Is Likely Fake
  5. Realme 9 Pro 5G Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut in India on February 16
  6. Snapchat Releases Catalogue-Powered Shopping Lenses for a New AR Commerce Experience
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11, Said to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
  9. WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India
  10. YouTube Will Explore NFT Features for Video Creators, Says CEO Susan Wojcicki
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency