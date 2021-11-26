Technology News
loading

Bitkub CEO Pushes for TAT Coin Approval as Thailand Looks to Bolster GDP Through Crypto-Tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been in discussions with the Thailand Stock Exchange regarding the issuance of TAT Coin.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 26 November 2021 18:43 IST
Bitkub CEO Pushes for TAT Coin Approval as Thailand Looks to Bolster GDP Through Crypto-Tourism

Photo Credit: Pexels/ David Egon

Thailand's tourism authority is considering issuing a crypto coin aimed at visitors

Highlights
  • Bitkub founder believes the launch of TAT Coin will be a success
  • Thailand wants to bolster its GDP by inviting crypto investors
  • TAT Coin will be Thailand's government approved utility token

Thailand's tourism body is planning to launch a digital token to make the most of the growing interest from the sector in cryptocurrencies. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been looking into launching its own utility token called TAT Coin for a couple of months now as part of a planned "cryptourism" campaign — a campaign that is expected to run parallel to traditional marketing to attract new nano entrepreneurs. TAT has been in discussions with the Thailand Stock Exchange regarding the issuance of TAT Coin and is now awaiting the green light from the Thai government.

As per a report by Bangkok Post, Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, the CEO of homegrown cryptocurrency exchange platform Bitkub, addressed a meeting earlier this month where he urged the government to give TAT Coin a green light. Srupsrisopa disclosed that the private cryptocurrency industry in the country is willing to give the TAT Coin the necessary support. He, however, said that for that to happen, the government has to set up policies required to promote access to the cryptocurrency market.

He went on to state that he expects the Thai GDP to grow by over 600 percent if the government gives the cryptocurrency market the support it needs.

Thailand happens to be one of the most visited countries globally making its tourism sector responsible for nearly 20 percent of the total GDP, in a pre-pandemic world. Moreover, many prefer to live there and work remotely due to its tropical climate, sandy beaches, and relatively low cost of living. According to Srupsrisopa, cryptocurrency holders could transform Thailand's economy if they settle in the country.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told Bangkok Post in September that TAT was discussing the coin with the country's Securities and Exchange Commission, which supervises capital markets.

"We have to prepare digital infrastructure and digital literacy for our tourism operators in order to commence crypto-tourism, as the traditional business model might not be able to keep up with the new changes," Yuthasak told the local newspaper back then.

While the TAT Coin appears on course for a launch, the country's public sector doesn't seem very happy about the development. As per a report by CoinTelegraph from July 2021, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has warned against using digital currencies in serving as payments for goods and services within the country.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitkub, Thailand, Crypto Adoption, Crypto Tourism
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Moto Tab G70 Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India

Related Stories

Bitkub CEO Pushes for TAT Coin Approval as Thailand Looks to Bolster GDP Through Crypto-Tourism
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Vivo Y76 5G With 44W Flash Charge, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  4. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  5. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  6. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Starts: Deals on Phones, Laptops, TVs, Wearables, More
  7. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  9. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale via Reliance Digital, No Registration Required
  10. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitkub CEO Pushes for TAT Coin Approval as Thailand Looks to Bolster GDP Through Crypto-Tourism
  2. Apple's AR Headset Tipped to Launch in 2022, AR Could Replace iPhone in a Decade: Kuo
  3. Moto Tab G70 Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note Series Cancelled; Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Series to Integrate Its Features: Report
  5. Google Proposes Improved Commitments on Browser Cookies: UK Competition Regulator
  6. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Set Up $300-Million Semiconductor Assembly Unit
  7. PUBG: New State Getting New Update With Enhanced Anti-Cheating Mechanism, Crosses 40 Million Downloads
  8. Bitcoin Whale Accumulates BTC 6,770, Worth $384 Million, in Less Than Two Weeks
  9. Infinix Note 11S India Launch Teased; Infinix Zero 5G Said to Come as Brand's First 5G Phone
  10. Delhi Pollution: NASA Image Depicts 'River of Smoke' Covering City, Partly Caused by Stubble Burning
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com