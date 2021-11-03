Technology News
Siam Commercial Bank Acquires Majority Stake in Thailand's Bitkub Cryptocurrency Exchange

Bitkub is one of the few licensed cryptocurrency exchanges in Thailand and commands a massive trade volume.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 November 2021 12:33 IST
Siam Commercial Bank Acquires Majority Stake in Thailand's Bitkub Cryptocurrency Exchange

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ André François McKenzie

Bitkub is one of the few crypto exchanges that remain operational in Thailand

  • Bitkub is Thailand's largest crypto exchange
  • SCB runs a venture capital unit that invests in blockchain
  • The deal is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the oldest bank in Thailand, has announced a majority stake acquisition of Bangkok-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitkub. The deal, worth THB 17.85 billion (roughly Rs. 3,994 crore) is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2022, barring any regulatory hiccups and is expected to bring "new growth value in the long term amid a new financial world" for the bank. Although this merger, in particular, may not have immediate global ramifications in terms of scale, the SCB-Bitkub deal will go down as one of the biggest mergers and acquisitions in crypto, globally.

Licensed by the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and started in 2018, Bitkub is one of the few licensed crypto exchanges that operate in Thailand. The exchange has a reported trading volume of over $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,23,772 crore) from January to September 2021, making it the country's largest crypto exchange by a massive margin, holding a market share of over 90 percent.

SCB has been operational for over 114 years, and is not new to the crypto world either. The bank operates a venture capital unit called SCB 10X that invests in blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi) startups. SCB10X is an investor in crypto firms such as Ripple, BlockFi, and Alpha Finance. Back in April 2020, SCB also began using Ripple's payment network called RippleNet to enable cross-border payments with digital money transfer service Azimo.

That said, the crypto ecosystem in Thailand isn't free of regulatory hurdles. The Thai SEC, back in June this year banned crypto exchanges from allowing meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to trade. Fan tokens and collectables based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were also put on hold.

Bitkub had a run-in with Thailand's SEC earlier this year, being asked to temporarily shut down and fix issues causing severe outages. After ordering a shutdown, the regulator provided Bitkub five days to fix the problems that had caused three outages in January amid increased trading activity. During one of the three reported outages, the platform was reportedly down for 16 hours before trading resumed.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Bitkub, Cryptocurrency, Thailand, Siam Commercial Bank, SCB
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
