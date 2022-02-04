Technology News
Tezos Blockchain Bags Partnership With Manchester United in $27 Million Deal: Report

The promotional material of Man Utd and Tezos partnership has reportedly been spotted at the Carrington training centre.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 February 2022 17:14 IST
Tezos Blockchain Bags Partnership With Manchester United in $27 Million Deal: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema

Tezos’ reported deal with Manchester United is expected to add more credibility to the blockchain

Highlights
  • Tezos claims to be an energy-efficient platform
  • Its deal with Manchester United is awaiting confirmation
  • Formula 1 has also partnered Tezos

Tezos, a decentralised blockchain network, has reportedly bagged a partnership with the legendary English football club Manchester United for a total of $27 million (roughly Rs. 200 crore). While the official confirmation of this development remains awaited, the deal will be a multi-year sponsorship for their training kit. The development comes after Manchester United's sponsorship deal with insurance company Aon ended last season. With this deal, the logo of Tezos is likely to appear on the jersey of football stars including that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The promotional material of this partnership has already been recorded at the Carrington training centre where the Manchester United team practices, news portal The Athletic reported.

The Tezos blockchain claims to be an energy-efficient platform that has a native cryptocurrency called Tez. 

This reported deal with Manchester United is expected to add more credibility and recognition to the blockchain network.

This is not the first time, however, that Tezos has been selected to back a world-renowned brand.

British racing team McLaren Racing has also chosen Tezos as its official technical partner across Formula 1, INDYCAR, and esports teams.

In October 2021, the Tezos network was used in the launch of McLaren's NFT collection. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are valuable digital collectibles with their ownerships stored on blockchain.

In fact, Red Bull Racing Honda F1 team and French esports organisation Team Vitality have also entered into technical and NFT-supporting partnerships with Tezos.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Tezos, Blockchain, Manchester United

Further reading: Tezos, Blockchain, Manchester United
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
