Technology News
loading

Terra Ecosystem Announces Luna Foundation Guard to Safeguard Its Stablecoins From Volatility

Terra’s LUNA cryptocurrency has been able to minimise losses in the market over the past few weeks.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 January 2022 10:58 IST
Terra Ecosystem Announces Luna Foundation Guard to Safeguard Its Stablecoins From Volatility

Photo Credit: Terraform Labs

Terra Ecosystem is pushing for major expansion and growth with LFG

Highlights
  • Founder and CEO of Terraform Labs Do Kwon will lead LFG
  • LFG's mission is to sustain the growth of open-source technology
  • Terra's LUNA token is meant to help absorb market volatility

Terraform Labs, the company behind the Terra blockchain has launched a non-profit organisation that the company likes to call Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) to support the Terra ecosystem and safeguard the stability and adoption of its most popular stablecoin — UST. The new non-profit will emphasise a number of major pillars that they see as core in advancing the ecosystem and its creation is also the reason why Terra's LUNA token has been able to minimise losses in the current bearish crypto market.

The newly formed foundation will serve as a mechanism to continue driving engagement and adoption of Terraform Lab's growing stablecoin, UST. Adoption of UST has continued to grow as the token, seen broadly as one of the most decentralised yet mainstream stablecoin options currently available, approaches a market capitalisation of $11 billion (roughly Rs. 81,800 crore).

Founder and CEO of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, will lead the charge for the Luna Foundation Guard, alongside founding member Nicholas Platias and several governing council members. The team will deploy foundation grants, starting at the end of the month, to blockchain projects in the ecosystem that address open-source development, research and education, and community growth within the Terra network.

How does the Terra blockchain absorb volatility?

The Terra blockchain features an array of stablecoins, cryptocurrencies designed to track the price of fiat currencies. For instance, TerraUSD tokens are tied to the price of the US dollar, and TerraEUR tokens are tied to the price of the Euro. All these stablecoins, and more, are able to maintain their value because of LUNA, a token on the Terra blockchain that is specifically designed to absorb volatility.

Like any asset, the price of each stablecoin fluctuates based on supply and demand. That means a spike in demand for TerraUSD could push its price above $1 (roughly Rs. 75). To solve that problem, the protocol incentivises LUNA token holders to convert LUNA to TerraUSD, thereby increasing the supply (and lowering the price) of TerraUSD. That works because $1 (roughly Rs. 75) worth of LUNA can always be used to purchase one TerraUSD token, even if that token is currently worth $1.01 (roughly Rs. 75).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Terraform Labs, Cryptocurrency, LUNA, Terra, Stablecoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Digital Services Act: How Sweeping EU Rules Would Curb Tech Companies
Xbox Chief Plans to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation After Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Terra Ecosystem Announces Luna Foundation Guard to Safeguard Its Stablecoins From Volatility
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Camera Teased
  3. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in Q3
  4. Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Appear Online
  5. Realme 9i Early Sale Announced, to Be Available on January 22
  6. BGMI Patched by Krafton to Optimise Spider-Man Web-Shooters
  7. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  8. Vivo Y75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Jio Says 5G Coverage Planning Completed for 1,000 Cities
  10. Canon EOS R5 C Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Activision Blizzard-Owned Studio Raven Software’s Workers Say They Have Formed Union
  2. Intel's $20-Billion Ohio Factory Could Become World's Largest Chip Plant
  3. Terra Ecosystem Announces Luna Foundation Guard to Safeguard Its Stablecoins From Volatility
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Subscriber Base Declines by Nearly 2 Crore YoY, Q3 Loss Widens to Rs. 7,231 Crore
  5. Jio Says 5G Coverage Planning Completed for 1,000 Cities as Q3 Profit Grows 8.8 Percent to Rs. 3,795 Crore
  6. Realme 9i Early Sale Announced, to Be Available on January 22 Ahead of First Sale
  7. Xbox Chief Plans to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation After Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
  8. Snap Plays Up Augmented Reality in Latin America, Asia Expansion
  9. Sony Seeks New Partners for Transformative Electric Vehicle Project
  10. World Faces Shortage of Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com