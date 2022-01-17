Technology News
Tamil Nadu Couple to Host Harry Potter-Themed Wedding Reception in the Metaverse

The virtual wedding reception in the metaverse will also be joined by an avatar of the bride’s late father.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 18 January 2022 17:39 IST
Tamil Nadu Couple to Host Harry Potter-Themed Wedding Reception in the Metaverse

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Dinesh Kshatriyan

In their digital avatars, the bride and the groom can be seen dressed in matt black jackets

  • The metaverse wedding reception slated for February 6
  • Polygon blockchain to provide support
  • The groom has shared a special invite on Twitter

A couple from Tamil Nadu is set to celebrate their wedding with a modern tech twist, bringing their loved ones together in the metaverse. A three-dimensional version of the Internet, metaverse will potentially serve as a fully functional virtual venue, making the wedding reception a first-of-its-kind event in the metaverse. The couple will host a Harry Potter-themed wedding reception will be presided over by an avatar of the bride's late father.

The bride and groom Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh Kshatriyan will tie the matrimonial knot according to the traditions on the morning of February 6. Later in the evening, the newly weds along with their guests will attend their virtual reception as digital avatars in the metaverse.

The couple has collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup to facilitate the virtual celebrations on the Polygon blockchain.

The groom, who is a project associate in IIT Madras, has shared a glimpse of their planned virtual function on Twitter as a 45-second-long video.

In their digital avatars, the bride and the groom can be seen dressed in matt black jackets, standing in the backdrop of the famous Hogwarts castle from author JK Rowling's fictional wizarding world of Harry Potter.

After Facebook was rebranded to “Meta” in 2021, the metaverse technology gained the attention of more tech giants like Microsoft, Nvidia Omniverse, and Roblox Metaverse among others.

Bloomberg Intelligence reportedly expects the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

In recent times, the metaverse witnessed several events that made it to the headlines.

In November 2021, a virtual mega yacht was sold for a whopping $650,000 (roughly Rs. 4.8 crore) in the Sandbox virtual gaming world.

The same month, KuCoin, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange “merged” reality with virtual reality (VR) to introduce its new “metaverse office” in a stunning virtual reality-based building called “Bloktopia".

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
