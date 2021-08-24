Technology News
Substack to Accept Bitcoin Payments for Subscription to Cryptocurrency-Related Publications

Substack said this is an early experiment and that the option is "not yet available to all publishers”.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 August 2021 14:19 IST
Substack to Accept Bitcoin Payments for Subscription to Cryptocurrency-Related Publications

Substack subscribers will be able be make payments using Bitcoin for select publications

Highlights
  • OpenNode has integrated its API to accept Bitcoin as payment on Substack
  • It will allow both on-chain and Lightning Network Bitcoin payments
  • The publishers will be able to retain their earnings in Bitcoin itself

Cryptocurrencies have slowly begun to make their way into markets and be accepted as modes of payment in place of fiat currency. The latest startup to jump on to the bandwagon is the online publishing platform Substack. In an announcement made on Monday, August 23, Bitcoin payment processor OpenNode announced their partnership with Substack that has over 5,00,000 paid newsletter subscribers. It said it has integrated its application programming interface (API) to accept Bitcoin as payment for select crypto-related publications. OpenNode will allow both on-chain and Lightning Network Bitcoin payments on the publishing platform.

Substack and OpenNode will work together to make the option for quick and cost-effective payments available to subscribers who are solely interested in crypto-related publications on their platform. All readers will be able to subscribe and make payments using Bitcoin to select publications. The publishers will be able to retain their earnings in Bitcoin itself. Bitcoin price in India was around Rs. 38 lakhs on August 24.

In a tweet, Substack said that they had “enabled Bitcoin payments, beginning with select crypto publications”.

In a subsequent tweet, the company termed this as an early experiment, and stated that the “option is not yet available to all publishers”, and added that it was “looking forward to exploring broader availability based on the feedback and demand”.

In a press release, Nick Inzucchi, Product Designer at Substack said, “We're excited to be working with OpenNode to enable independent publishers on Substack to accept crypto payments.” Adding further, “Having this option will give writers more flexibility and freedom, and we look forward to doing more in crypto to meet writers' needs.”

Joao Almeida, Co-Founder and CTO at OpenNode, said, “Our partnership will allow content creators across the Substack ecosystem to accept Bitcoin payments, and retain earnings in Bitcoin or convert to preferred currency. Writers and podcasters have flocked to Substack to regain creative and financial freedom, and Bitcoin is a natural fit.”

Cryptocurrency is being accepted as a payment option in many places across the world. Recently, over 85,000 merchants in Switzerland said that they would accept cryptocurrency as payment from their customers and have collaborated with Worldline, a French payment and transactional services company, and Bitcoin Suisse, a crypto-financial services company in Switzerland.

In India, the cryptocurrency market is neither legal nor illegal. Select companies and restaurants have offered customers the option to make payments for their products using cryptocurrency.

Suryawanshi Restaurants in Bengaluru, Karnataka accepts payments in Bitcoin. A home decor brand in Delhi, The Rug Republic, too, accepts cryptocurrency as payment for their products.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Substack, bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, OpenNode
Instagram Reportedly Replacing Swipe Up Gesture to Access Links in Stories With Stickers by August 30
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Users Facing Low-Storage Issues Due to Preloaded App

Substack to Accept Bitcoin Payments for Subscription to Cryptocurrency-Related Publications
