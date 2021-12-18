Technology News
Stalker 2 Developer GSC Game World Abandons Plan to Release NFT After Fan Outcry

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a sequel to the 2009 cult hit Stalker: Call of Pripyat.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 December 2021 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: GSC Game World

GSC Game World responded late Thursday with a defensive, all-caps rebuttal that was quickly retracted

  • Stalker 2 is a sequel to 2009 cult hit Stalker: Call of Pripyat
  • Its developer had announced partnership with NFT platform DMarket
  • The plan was dropped after gamers started a campaign against it

Shortly after announcing that they would introduce NFTs linked to Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the developers of the upcoming post-apocalyptic game have said that they were abandoning the plan “after receiving feedback” from the public. “The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team,” the company said. The first-person shooter game is being developed and published by GSC Game World and is set to release in April 2022 on Microsoft Windows and the Xbox Series X/S. GSC Game World has announced that it will lead the community to own a piece of the game using blockchain technology.

The developer of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, a sequel to the 2009 cult hit Stalker: Call of Pripyat, had announced on Wednesday that it would be partnering with NFT platform DMarket on digital items. One of the NFTs they had planned to offer would have allowed the owner to become a “metahuman,” which meant they'd be turned into a non-player character (NPC) in the game.

The update came as many gamers did not support the idea and expressed their frustration by creating memes on Twitter and Reddit. Some fans even said they would not buy Stalker 2. GSC immediately offered an explanation but the fans refused to buy it.

The blowback against the move could be in part because the company did not explain in detail why it wanted to launch NFTs linked to the popular game in the first place. Also, there were environmental concerns since GSC did not name which blockchain it would use. Some blockchain use more energy than others but most people are unable to distinguish among them.

However, the initial plan to create a “metahuman” involved giving names and aliases to buyers of the NFTs for their in-game characters. These NPCs would then be allowed to have cameos as a “bartender, comrade, or enemy”.

GSC Game World responded late Thursday afternoon with a defensive, all-caps rebuttal that would be quickly retracted. “GSC Game World is an independent game development studio,” it began, “Just like all the other devs, we need two main resources: time and money.”Stalker 2 was originally announced in 2010 and was to be released in 2012. But it has not been able to release the game for one or another reason so far. It is now slated for an April 28, 2022 release.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

