Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent

Square’s Cash App generated $1.82 billion in Bitcoin revenue, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 November 2021 18:34 IST
Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent

Square said Bitcoin revenue and gross profit decreased from the previous quarter

Highlights
  • Square reported a nearly 60 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit
  • Square is headed by Twitter top-boss Jack Dorsey
  • Dorsey has been an extremely vocal supporter of cryptocurrencies

Square reported a nearly 60 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in Bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App.

The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay for $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,15,282 crore), posted gross profit of $1.13 billion (roughly Rs. 8,388 crore) in the quarter ended September 30.

Cash App generated $1.82 billion (roughly Rs. 13,509 crore) in Bitcoin revenue, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

But San Francisco-based Square said Bitcoin revenue and gross profit decreased from the previous quarter as relative stability in the cryptocurrency's price drove down trading activity. Bitcoin price in India as of November 5 at 6:02pm IST stood at Rs. 49.22 lakh.

The company, led by Twitter top boss Jack Dorsey, has benefited in the past year from a pandemic-driven jump in demand for e-commerce from people staying at home.

Its gross payment volumes, a measure of the transactions processed on Cash App, rose 27 percent to $3.7 billion (roughly Rs. 27,464 crore). Total net revenue jumped 27 percent to $3.84 billion (roughly Rs. 28,503 crore).

Dorsey has been an extremely vocal supporter of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. A recent Bitcoin rally had reportedly doubled Square' investment of $220 million (roughly Rs. 1,650 crore) to over $470 million (roughly Rs. 3,526 crores) when the world's oldest cryptocurrency was trading at around $62,000 (roughly Rs 46.52 lakhs).

According to a report in Bitcoin Magazine, Square holds nearly 8,027 Bitcoins, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $220 million and an average price per Bitcoin of $27,407 (Rs. 20.56 lakhs), inclusive of fees and expenses.

Square first announced it had purchased 4,709 Bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $50 million (roughly Rs. 375 crores) in October 2020. In the full-year 2020 report, the company said it had purchased approximately 3,318 Bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $170 million (roughly Rs. 1,275 crores). Of the other companies — MicroStrategy and Tesla — whose Bitcoin investments recently doubled, Square has acquired its Bitcoin for the lowest average price per coin, the report said.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Square, Jack Dorsey, Cash App, Twitter, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India
Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account

Related Stories

Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  2. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  4. Eternals: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  5. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  6. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
  7. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Remain Stable With Minor Gains, Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
  9. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  10. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones Bring Dual Camera System
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent
  2. Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account
  3. Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers
  4. Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025
  5. WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps Start Showing ‘Meta’ Branding
  6. Pinterest Q3 Revenue Up 43 Percent as Ad Spending Booms in Holiday Rush
  7. iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
  8. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched
  9. iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000
  10. US Announces $10 Million Reward for Information on DarkSide Cybercrime Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com