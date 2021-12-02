Technology News
loading

Jack Dorsey-Led Square Rebrands to Block After Facebook's Meta Change

Square’s name change comes a few days after Jack Dorsey resigned from the post of Twitter CEO.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 December 2021 10:07 IST
Jack Dorsey-Led Square Rebrands to Block After Facebook's Meta Change

The move comes days after Dorsey stepped down from his role as chief executive officer at Twitter

Highlights
  • Square said there would be no organisational changes
  • Square bought $50 million (roughly Rs. 375 crore) worth of bitcoin
  • Square has also been weighing the creation of a hardware wallet

Square, the payments company led by Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey, said on Wednesday it was changing its name to Block Inc, as it looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain.

The San Francisco-based company said the name Square had become synonymous with it's seller business. The new name would distinguish the corporate entity from its businesses, Square added, a strategy similar to Meta Platforms's rebrand last month.

The company said there would be no organisational changes and its different business units - Square, peer-to-peer payment service Cash App, music streaming service Tidal and its bitcoin-focused financial services segment - will continue to maintain their respective brands. Shares were up nearly 1 percent in extended trading.

"The name has many associated meanings for the company — building blocks, neighbourhood blocks, and their local businesses, communities coming together at block parties full of music, a blockchain, a section of code, and obstacles to overcome," Square said in a statement.

The move comes days after Dorsey stepped down from his role as chief executive officer at Twitter. The digital payments giant's Square Crypto, a team "dedicated to advancing Bitcoin", will also change its name to Spiral. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 45.21 lakh as of 10am IST on December 2.

Under Dorsey, who has frequently expressed his interest in the cryptocurrency, Square bought $50 million (roughly Rs. 375 crore) worth of Bitcoin even before the wave of institutional interest that propelled the digital currency's price to record highs this year. In February, it further raised its wager and invested another $170 million (roughly Rs. 1,275 crore) in it.

Square has also been weighing the creation of a hardware wallet for Bitcoin to make its custody more mainstream.

The new name would become effective on or about December 10, Square said, but the "SQ" ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange would not change at this time.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Square, Twitter, Jack Dorsey, Block
Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Debut for Next-Gen Laptops, Chromebooks

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey-Led Square Rebrands to Block After Facebook's Meta Change
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  3. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  4. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
  5. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  7. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  8. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge May Debut in India in a Single Storage Option
  9. Ambrane Launches Dots Tune True Wireless Earbuds in India: All Details
  10. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Jack Dorsey-Led Square Rebrands to Block After Facebook's Meta Change
  2. Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Debut for Next-Gen Laptops, Chromebooks
  3. Spotify 2021 Wrapped Now Live to Give a Glimpse of What You Listened to This Year
  4. Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro Launched With 108-Megapixel Cameras, 66W Fast Charging: Price, Specifications
  5. Jailed Dark Web Marketplace Founder Ross Ulbricht to Auction NFT Artwork, Proceeds to Fund His Release Efforts
  6. Ambrane Dots Tune TWS Earbuds With 29-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Chinese Cybersecurity Company Qihoo 360 Develops Crypto Mining Monitor for Government Agencies
  8. Motorola Tipped to Have an Under-Display Selfie Camera Phone in the Works
  9. Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch Version Users Are Complaining of MagSafe 3 Charging Issue
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Launched in India, Company to Accept Crypto Payments in Select Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com