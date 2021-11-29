Technology News
loading

AMC Theatres Offering NFTs to Spider-Man: No Way Home Moviegoers

The NFTs will be given to members who purchase or reserve an opening day advance ticket of Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 29 November 2021 16:42 IST
AMC Theatres Offering NFTs to Spider-Man: No Way Home Moviegoers

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

AMC Theatre has become the first movie theatre chain to offer NFTs

Highlights
  • The giveaway is only valid for December 16 showtimes
  • 100 NFT designs will be up for grabs designed by Cub Studios
  • AMC Theatres have become the first major cinema to offer NFTs

AMC Theatres and Sony Pictures have decided to reward non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to those who advance purchase or reserve opening-day tickets to Spider-Man: No Way Home. As many as 86,000 NFTs will be made available for AMC Stubs Premiere, A-List, and Investor Connect members who are the first to purchase their opening day tickets, or in the case of AMC Stubs A-List members who are the first to reserve their seats, at any and all US AMC Theatres locations. Over 100 NFT designs will be available, specially designed by animation studio, Cub Studios, who have picked up BAFTA and Lovie awards for their work in the past.

As per a press release of the announcement, the NFT giveaway will be valid only for tickets purchased or reserved for December 16 showtimes in all formats. To qualify to receive the NFT, tickets must be purchased or reserved by members of AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere or Investor Connect on the AMC Theatres website or on the AMC mobile app.

Those members must have their AMC Stubs account number associated with the transaction, and the movie ticket must be scanned at the theatre when the guest arrives for the movie. If the ticket purchase is refunded or the ticket goes unused or is not scanned, the NFT code will not be delivered.

With just 86,000 NFTs available through this particular promotion, these tickets are expected to go quickly. Those willing to go all-in for these limited NFTs should note that NFT codes and redemption instructions will be delivered to those who qualify through email on December 22, and the NFT must be redeemed by March 1, 2022.

The Spider-Man NFT will be available to be redeemed at a dedicated site operated by WAX — an energy-efficient, low carbon footprint blockchain and the first one to be certified carbon neutral. WAX has previously landed a number of big-name brands to collaborate with them — HotWheels maker Mattel being one of the more significant ones.

While this is the first time NFTs are being offered by a major cinema, it isn't surprising to see AMC Theatres jump onto the opportunity first. The theatre company has been at the forefront of crypto and blockchain adoption over the past few months led by CEO Adam Aron who claims that moviegoers and shareholders were "calling" for NFTs. What will be interesting to see is how much these assets are valued in a few decades, given their scarcity and historical relevance.

"Our AMC Theatres guests and our AMC Entertainment shareholders have been calling for AMC to get into the world of NFTs, and we couldn't imagine a more perfect way to start doing so than with our good friends at Sony Pictures," commented Aron on the collaboration.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spiderman, AMC Theatres, NFTs, non-fungible tokens, blockchain, Sony, Spider-Man No Way Home
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, Come With 512GB Storage
Crypto Token ‘Omicron’ Shoots Up in Value After New COVID-19 Variant Given the Same Name

Related Stories

AMC Theatres Offering NFTs to Spider-Man: No Way Home Moviegoers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Launched in India: All Details
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
  4. Parag Agarwal Becomes Twitter's New CEO as Jack Dorsey Steps Down
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  6. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  7. Realme Book Slim Review
  8. Coinstore Crypto Exchange Enters India Despite Fear of Ban on Trade
  9. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  10. Vivo V12 Series Design Tipped via Leaked Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agarwal Chosen as Successor
  2. PlayStation End of Year Deals Sale: Big Discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man, F1 2021, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  3. Google Redesigns Wear OS 'System Updates' Screen to Mention the Android Version
  4. Adidas Announces Coinbase Deal, Just Days After Announcing Its Entry Into the Metaverse
  5. Steam Sets New Record With Over 27 Million Concurrent Active Users; Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes Global Top Seller
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Tipped for Q1 2022, Renders, Key Specifications and Price Revealed
  7. Solana Claims 1 Transaction Uses Less Energy Than 2 Google Searches
  8. Oppo Foldable Smartphone Tipped to Feature Inward-Folding Design, 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
  9. Jio Tablet, Jio TV Tipped to Be in the Works, May Launch Next Year
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com