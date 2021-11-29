AMC Theatres and Sony Pictures have decided to reward non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to those who advance purchase or reserve opening-day tickets to Spider-Man: No Way Home. As many as 86,000 NFTs will be made available for AMC Stubs Premiere, A-List, and Investor Connect members who are the first to purchase their opening day tickets, or in the case of AMC Stubs A-List members who are the first to reserve their seats, at any and all US AMC Theatres locations. Over 100 NFT designs will be available, specially designed by animation studio, Cub Studios, who have picked up BAFTA and Lovie awards for their work in the past.

As per a press release of the announcement, the NFT giveaway will be valid only for tickets purchased or reserved for December 16 showtimes in all formats. To qualify to receive the NFT, tickets must be purchased or reserved by members of AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere or Investor Connect on the AMC Theatres website or on the AMC mobile app.

Get ready Spidey-Fans! #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets will be going on sale on Spider-Monday, November 29th at 12:01am EST! Swing in and grab #AMCTheatres first Eco-Friendly NFT! pic.twitter.com/ckkUK0gTIX — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 28, 2021

Those members must have their AMC Stubs account number associated with the transaction, and the movie ticket must be scanned at the theatre when the guest arrives for the movie. If the ticket purchase is refunded or the ticket goes unused or is not scanned, the NFT code will not be delivered.

With just 86,000 NFTs available through this particular promotion, these tickets are expected to go quickly. Those willing to go all-in for these limited NFTs should note that NFT codes and redemption instructions will be delivered to those who qualify through email on December 22, and the NFT must be redeemed by March 1, 2022.

The Spider-Man NFT will be available to be redeemed at a dedicated site operated by WAX — an energy-efficient, low carbon footprint blockchain and the first one to be certified carbon neutral. WAX has previously landed a number of big-name brands to collaborate with them — HotWheels maker Mattel being one of the more significant ones.

While this is the first time NFTs are being offered by a major cinema, it isn't surprising to see AMC Theatres jump onto the opportunity first. The theatre company has been at the forefront of crypto and blockchain adoption over the past few months led by CEO Adam Aron who claims that moviegoers and shareholders were "calling" for NFTs. What will be interesting to see is how much these assets are valued in a few decades, given their scarcity and historical relevance.

"Our AMC Theatres guests and our AMC Entertainment shareholders have been calling for AMC to get into the world of NFTs, and we couldn't imagine a more perfect way to start doing so than with our good friends at Sony Pictures," commented Aron on the collaboration.