Technology News
loading

Sophia Humanoid Robot to Transform Into iNFT for Noah’s Ark Metaverse Project

Along with Sophia, 99 more intelligent NFTs, or iNFTs, will be auctioned on Binance.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 December 2021 18:37 IST
Sophia Humanoid Robot to Transform Into iNFT for Noah’s Ark Metaverse Project

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @sophiabeingai

Jeanne Lim launched a virtual anime version of the humanoid last month called Sophia beingAI

Highlights
  • The human-like bot will now be a part of the metaverse
  • Sophia co-creator had released an anime version of the robot last month
  • The auction of Sophia’s NFT will commence on December 16

Sophia, the popular humanoid robot, is now set to enter the metaverse as an “intelligent non-fungible token (iNFT)”. The human-like bot will be part of the metaverse project called the “Noah's Ark”. The tokenised version of Sophia will be released on Binance for auction on December 16. Along with Sophia, 99 more iNFTs will be put up for auction.

The development comes after Sophia co-creator Jeanne Lim launched a virtual anime version of the humanoid last month and named it “Sophia beingAI”. Lim was promoting her new artificial intelligence (AI) venture called “beingAI”.

Now, beingAI has partnered iNFT production firm Alethea AI to bring 100 tokens to life for the metaverse including Sophia on NFT marketplace Binance. The iNFT will be part of Alethea AI's project, Noah's Ark.

Noah's Ark is an “intelligent metaverse” which aims to preserve and evolve the culture and collective intelligence of the human species.

“We are excited to bring Sophia beingAI to life as an iNFT,” Lim said.

Now, while NFTs are digital collectibles like game characters and artwork inspired by real life entities, iNFTs are embedded with the intelligence of an AI personality. While NFTs are controlled by their owners in metaverse, iNFTs can independently interact with people in real-time inside a gamified universe.

The auction of these 100 iNFTs will conclude on December 21.

Recently, a virtual mega yacht, called the Metaflower Super Mega Yacht, featuring two helipads, hot tubs, and a DJ booth among other lavish facilities was sold off for a whopping $650,000 (roughly Rs. 4.8 crore) in The Sandbox metaverse.

In November, a plot of land was sold for $2.43 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore) in Decentraland.

Bloomberg Intelligence expects the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metaverse, Non-Fungible Token, NFT, iNFT, Binance, Sophia, AI
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9, to Feature Snapdragon 888+ SoC

Related Stories

Sophia Humanoid Robot to Transform Into iNFT for Noah’s Ark Metaverse Project
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Proposed India Bill Banning Crypto Payments Could Mean Jail for Violations
  2. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15: CEO
  4. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  5. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini LED Display Launched
  7. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Fires Over 900 Employees Over Zoom Call in US
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  9. Google Pixel 6a Alleged Dummy Images Surface Online
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Listed With ICICI Bank Discounts; Up to Rs. 13,000 Off
  2. Sophia Humanoid Robot to Transform Into iNFT for Noah’s Ark Metaverse Project
  3. Vivo V2140A Specifications, Images Surface on TENAA Website, Tipped to feature AMOLED display, Dual Cameras
  4. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9, to Feature Snapdragon 888+ SoC
  5. Instagram’s Link Stickers Get Custom Text and Colour Options
  6. Google Pixel 6a Alleged Dummy Images Surface, Corroborate Previous Leaks
  7. Apple Planning Redesigned iPad Pro, New Entry-Level MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Lineup for 2022: Mark Gurman
  8. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Fires Over 900 Employees Over Zoom Call in US
  9. Meta Sued for $150 Billion by Rohingya Refugees Over Myanmar Violence
  10. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA, 3C Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com