Soon, you will be able to have your favourite superheroes such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman as non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles. DC Comics, one of the largest and oldest American comic book publishers, has announced that it has tied up with Palm NFT Studio to enter the rapidly rising world of non-fungible tokens and launch a large number of collectibles. These NFTs will be given to guests attending DC FanDome on October 16 and will also be made available to registered members for free from October 5 onwards.

An NFT refers to a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, a type of distributed ledger technology. It can be a video or an image certified as a digital asset to be unique.

In a blog post, DC Comics said that the NFT collectibles were selected by the company's publisher and chief creative officer, Jim Lee.

The DC FanDome event, last year, garnered 22 million global views across the world within 24 hours. This year, the company expects the event to exceed the views that it had in 2020. You can register for the DC FanDome event's free NFT at dcfandome.com.

The comic book publisher said it collaborated with Palm NFT Studio, instead of Ethereum, because of the environmental impact of NFTs. Palm is 99.9 percent more energy efficient than proof of work systems such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, vastly reducing the environmental impact. Palm also features low gas costs and near-instant transaction finality.

Meanwhile, Marvel Comics has also entered the NFT space by leveraging Orbis and the Veve app. Both firms have asked freelance artists not to publish their characters without permission.

DC has said the upcoming NFT drop will have certain levels of rarity and fans will be able to collect three covers for each character in three levels of rarity. For example, fans of Wonder Woman can collect Common NFT, Rare NFT, and Legendary NFT.