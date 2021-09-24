Technology News
Snoop Dogg Reveals He Is an NFT Whale With Collectibles Worth Over $17 Million

Snoop Dogg has been collecting digital assets in the crypto space.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 September 2021 13:51 IST
Snoop Dogg Reveals He Is an NFT Whale With Collectibles Worth Over $17 Million

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg's NFT assets are headlined by items from Ethereum-based CryptoPunks

  • Rapper Snoop Dogg is an NFT whale
  • He had been collecting NFTs under a pseudonym
  • Snoop Dogg has over $17 million stacked away in NFT collection

Rapper Snoop Dogg revealed on Twitter that he has been collecting Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) under the pseudonym Cozomo de' Medici. NFTs are digital assets representing real-world objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos among other items. According to DappRadar's portfolio estimate tool, the rapper's wallet is loaded with NFT collectibles with prices amounting to over $17 million (roughly Rs. 125 crores). Using his Twitter handle for Cozomo De Medici, Snoop has been sharing detailed tips to make money from the crypto space.

The 49-year-old rapper took to Twitter Thursday, September 23 to reveal that the Twitter handle @CozomoMedici actually belongs to him. It is interestingly noteworthy that Snoop Dogg's original Twitter handle has 19.2 million followers, but his unverified handle crypto-focussed handle @CozomoMedici now has nearly 50 million followers following the rapper's revelation.

Snoop Dogg's NFT collection is headlined by nine items from the Ethereum blockchain-based CryptoPunks project, news portal Decrypt.co reported.

His wallet has CryptoPunk's most valuable profile picture NFTs worth around $4.6 million (roughly Rs. 3.4 crores). In addition, Snoop Dogg also owns ten Meebits NFTs which are 3D avatars created by CryptoPunks makers Larva Labs.

The “Countdown” rapper also owns more NFTs from the generative artwork series, Art Blocks alongside the NFTs from Tom Sachs' Rocket Factory, the report by Decrypt.co further added.

Snoop Dogg is, however, not the only international celebrity to have been experimenting in the rapidly expanding crypto space.

NBA athlete Stephen Curry, social media influencer Jake Paul as well as TV host Steve Harvey have been involved in collecting NFTs.

In India, megastar Amitabh Bachchan became their first Bollywood biggie to jump in the NFT space. The 78-year-old legendary Bollywood actor is expected to roll out his own NFTs including some of the most unique and exclusive artworks surrounding his identity by November this year, media reports had recently revealed.

Actress Sunny Leone also reportedly invested in NFTs this month, becoming the first Bollywood actress to have done so.

Earlier this week, NFT trading platform Colexion roped in Indian artists including Suniel Shetty, Aamir Ali, Mika Singh, and Sidhu Moose Wala among others to be part of its marketplace.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
