Snoop Dogg’s Decentral Eyes Dog NFT Series Up for Auction, Current Highest Bid Stands at $771,000

This NFT is a portrait of Snoop Dogg converted into an animation. The rapper’s voice slow-rapping NFT-themed words is also part of this NFT.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 December 2021 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is an NFT whale under pseudo name Cozmo di Medici

Highlights
  • Different parts of Snoop’s face have been collaged together for this NFT
  • SuperRare NFT marketplace is hosting the auction
  • Biddings close on December 4

Snoop Dogg has launched a new non-fungible token (NFT) series comprising of both audio and video elements that has been put up for auction on the SuperRare marketplace. NFTs are digital collectibles, the ownership of which is locked and transferrable on the blockchain network. The rapper's latest NFT is called Decentral Eyes Dog that was created by award-winning mixed media artist Coldie. Snoop has contributed his voice for the NFT-themed lyrics that plays with this virtual collectible as it twitches and moves on screen.

This NFT is actually a portrait of Snoop Dogg, made by stitching together 10 different images of his face from different phases of his life into a new animation.

“The purple area is a nod to his hip-hop royalty. The halftone and grunge effect on his left eye speaks to his being an OG (original gangster) in the game and the Doggystyle references are a nod to his epic first release,” the NFT description on SuperRare read.

Glimpses of the digital artwork have been posted on Twitter, have a look:

The bidding for Decentral Eyes Dog NFTs is open in Ethereum. Currently, the highest bid for this NFT stands at 169 Ether tokens, which adds up to over $771,000 (roughly Rs. 5.7 crore).

The bidding will close on December 4.

Earlier this year, the 49-year-old rapper revealed on Twitter that he, under his pseudo name Cozmo di Medici, is an NFT whale with millions worth of collectibles lying in his wallet.

In October, Snoop purchased a Fidenza digital artwork number 938 called God Mode that has been declared the first most expensive NFT in the history of the industry for $8.5 million (roughly Rs. 63 crore).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Snoop Dogg, NFT, non-fungible tokens
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
