Snoop Dogg has launched a new non-fungible token (NFT) series comprising of both audio and video elements that has been put up for auction on the SuperRare marketplace. NFTs are digital collectibles, the ownership of which is locked and transferrable on the blockchain network. The rapper's latest NFT is called Decentral Eyes Dog that was created by award-winning mixed media artist Coldie. Snoop has contributed his voice for the NFT-themed lyrics that plays with this virtual collectible as it twitches and moves on screen.

This NFT is actually a portrait of Snoop Dogg, made by stitching together 10 different images of his face from different phases of his life into a new animation.

“The purple area is a nod to his hip-hop royalty. The halftone and grunge effect on his left eye speaks to his being an OG (original gangster) in the game and the Doggystyle references are a nod to his epic first release,” the NFT description on SuperRare read.

Glimpses of the digital artwork have been posted on Twitter, have a look:

NEW ARTWORK RELEASE

Coldie x @SnoopDogg

Decentral Eyes Dogg

1/1 on @SuperRare

Auction ends Dec 3 5p PT/8p ET



Art by Coldie

Exclusive audio by @SnoopDogg

Coming together to keep it fun & experimental.



The final 1/1 release of the Decentral Eyes Portrait Series in the OG style pic.twitter.com/ckk71dmP5d — Coldie (@Coldie) November 29, 2021

The bidding for Decentral Eyes Dog NFTs is open in Ethereum. Currently, the highest bid for this NFT stands at 169 Ether tokens, which adds up to over $771,000 (roughly Rs. 5.7 crore).

The bidding will close on December 4.

Earlier this year, the 49-year-old rapper revealed on Twitter that he, under his pseudo name Cozmo di Medici, is an NFT whale with millions worth of collectibles lying in his wallet.

In October, Snoop purchased a Fidenza digital artwork number 938 called God Mode that has been declared the first most expensive NFT in the history of the industry for $8.5 million (roughly Rs. 63 crore).