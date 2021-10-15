Technology News
loading

Signal Co-Founder Moxie Marlinspike Creates NFT That Renders as 'Poop' Emoji When You Buy It

Signal Co-Founder Moxie Marlinspike has created an NFT that shows up differently based on the marketplace you open it in.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 15 October 2021 19:05 IST
Signal Co-Founder Moxie Marlinspike Creates NFT That Renders as 'Poop' Emoji When You Buy It

Photo Credit: OpenSea/ AtMyWhim

Moxie Marlinspike's NFT is titled At my whim, #1

Highlights
  • Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike trolls NFT buyers
  • Buying the NFT renders as a large 'poop' emoji in the wallet
  • Marlinspike's prank aims to highlight the fragility of NFTs

Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike, who has been at the receiving end of social media trolling on several occasions, appears to be at the other end of the spectrum this time. Marlinspike has created and listed a non-fungible token (NFT) for sale that changes its appearance depending on the platform or the user who accesses it. If someone actually buys the NFT, the 'token' apparently shows up inside their digital wallet as a 'poop' emoji, hinting at the potential fragility of NFTs, which are supposed to be a formal proof of ownership.

Noted in a report by The Verge, the ‘token', titled ‘At my whim, #1, shows up differently on popular NFT platform OpenSea then how it does in NFT marketplace Rarible. But that's not the peculiarity of its digital creation — it shows up as a 'poop' emoji inside your digital wallet.

Marlinspike explains in a Twitter thread that follows his NFT announcement that the entire point of his prank is to shed some light on the fragility of NFTs. He says NFT image data, in fact, is not saved on the blockchain — instead a URL of the image is saved on the blockchain that points to the image. Meaning it's just the record that lives at the chain and not the digital art or picture.

That generally gets hosted somewhere else, which implies that an NFT buyer dishing out loads of money for their piece of art might be at the mercy of hosts who're in no way, part of the blockchain and can “change the NFT image at any time”.

This isn't the first time Marlinspike has thought of an innovative way of communicating a problem to the masses. The company had earlier instigated a public relations feud of sorts with Facebook. Back in May, Signal put out a blog post that Facebook refused to let Signal buy ads on Instagram that sought to highlight how the tech giant gathers and makes money off its users' data.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, non-fungible tokens, Moxie Marlinspike, Signal, Rarible, OpenSea, blockchain
BSNL Offers Up to 4 Months of Free Broadband Service to Bharat Fibre, Landline Subscribers
TCL Thunderbird Smart Glasses Pioneer Edition With MicroLED Colour Display Announced

Related Stories

Signal Co-Founder Moxie Marlinspike Creates NFT That Renders as 'Poop' Emoji When You Buy It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status
  2. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. How to Watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Match Live Online
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Continues: Best Tech Deals Today
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 First Impressions: This One’s for the Gamer
  10. Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL Thunderbird Smart Glasses Pioneer Edition With MicroLED Colour Display Announced
  2. Signal Co-Founder Moxie Marlinspike Creates NFT That Renders as 'Poop' Emoji When You Buy It
  3. BSNL Offers Up to 4 Months of Free Broadband Service to Bharat Fibre, Landline Subscribers
  4. Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile
  5. Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate
  6. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped, May Be Priced Same as OnePlus 8T
  7. Cryptocurrency: US SEC May Approve Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Very Soon, Hints Tweet
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 11
  9. Audible Plus Announced; Will Offer Members Access to Thousands of Audiobooks, Podcasts at No Extra Cost
  10. Lenovo Tab 6 5G With 10.3-Inch Display, Snapdragon 690 5G SoC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com