Shiba Inu Community, Huobi Exchange to Help Hacked Bitmart Trace Stolen Cryptos Worth $200 Million

Both the Shiba Inu team as well as the Huobi exchange have extended their support to the Bitmart team and community on Twitter.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 December 2021 11:42 IST
Shiba Inu Community, Huobi Exchange to Help Hacked Bitmart Trace Stolen Cryptos Worth $200 Million

The affected investors will be compensated by Bitmart’s own funds, its CEO said

Highlights
  • Bitmart was hacked last week
  • Crypto assets worth $196 million (roughly Rs. 1,479 crore) were stolen
  • Shiba Inu community and Huobi exchange have extended help to Bitmart

Crypto exchange Bitmart lost $196 million (roughly Rs. 1,479 crore) stored in various cryptocurrencies. The Shiba Inu community has joined forces with Huobi Global exchange in order to help Bitmart trace and recover the stolen funds. The crypto tokens that were stolen, were directed to the wallet of the unidentified hacker(s) hiding under the pseudo name of “Bitmart Hacker”. Both, the Shib community as well as the Huobi exchange have tweeted support for Bitmart during these testing times.

In a post, the Shiba Inu team wrote that it has been trying to ramp up security around crypto assets and the community's own decentralised exchange called the ShibaSwap.

The Huboi team on the other hand said it would immediately contact the Bitmart team if any inflow of the stolen assets get detected.

While the stolen Ethereum-based crypto assets made up for $100 million (roughly Rs. 754 crore), the remaining $96 million (roughly Rs. 724 crore) worth of assets were based on the Binance Smart Chain.

Sheldon Xia, the CEO of Bitmart, who acknowledged the breach on Twitter has assured affected investors who lost their assets that they will be compensated with the company's own funds.

The withdrawal processes that have been suspended by Bitmart for the time being will gradually begin resuming from December 7.

According to a report by NewsRoomPost, a decentralised exchange aggregator called “1inch” has been used by the hackers to swap the stolen assets in exchange for Ether tokens.

The obtained Ether tokens are being deposited into privacy mixer called Tornado Cash, making the hacked funds difficult to be traced.

Recently, cyber criminals had begun targeting members of the Shiba Inu community on messaging app Telegram

Scammers were found to have been replying on general SHIB-related posts, impersonating official accounts related to the meme-based dog coin to lure in unsuspecting people. These scammers were also aggregating posts about SHIB giveaways and bonus tokens, among other tactics. SHIB investors have been advised to refrain from sharing wallet keys with any stranger.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitmart Hack, Shiba Inu, Huobi Exchange, Cybersecurity
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Shiba Inu Community, Huobi Exchange to Help Hacked Bitmart Trace Stolen Cryptos Worth $200 Million
