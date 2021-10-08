Technology News
loading

Session Is a Blockchain-Based Private Messenger That Uses Decentralised Server Nodes To Ensure Anonymity

No telephone numbers, email addresses or location data are required while joining Session.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 8 October 2021 13:04 IST
Session Is a Blockchain-Based Private Messenger That Uses Decentralised Server Nodes To Ensure Anonymity

Session says it has 200,000 users

Highlights
  • Session is a free, E2E encrypted messenger like WhatsApp
  • Session uses a decentralised server network, similar to blockchain
  • Session is available on PC, macOS, Android, iOS and Linux

After the Facebook outage took WhatsApp down earlier this week, there's been a renewed interest in decentralised and secure alternatives. Telegram was one of the biggest gainers during Facebook's outage, but there are options that are completely decentralised and private, built using Blockchain-like technology that powers Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Privacy is of primary concern when we talk instant messengers. Most of the popular messaging services around including the likes of WhatsApp and Messenger feature privacy tech we know as 'end-to-end encryption.' But for those who seek complete anonymity in a conversation, there is a messaging service named Session which has caught the attention of privacy aficionados.

As noted by Restore Privacy the app is essentially a fork of Signal, which is also an open-source chat platform. But Loki Foundation — a registered NGO based out of Australia and the makers of Session, wanted anonymity to be the hero feature of this messenger, which means that although the core app is similar to Signal, the way it works is quite different.

Its FAQ page state that Chats in Session are secured using regular end-to-end encryption which means only the sender and the recipient of a message can read the content of the conversation. But Session goes a step ahead and also protects the identity of the user.

Session achieves this by routing chats through a network of thousands of server nodes that pass messages back and forth through the network as well as provide additional services. The onion request system that Session uses to protect messages ensures that servers in the network do not know a sender's IP address or the recipient's IP address —essentially a decentralised system that's similar to blockchain — which also means that there's no centralised server for hackers to break into either.

But that's not all. Session does not require you to sign up using a phone number or an email address. To add to that, the service does not collect any metadata like device information or geolocation markers. It's not platform locked either. Session has clients for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android and iOS.

Now, if you're looking for a WhatsApp alternative that matches the Facebook-owned messenger feature by feature, then this isn't it, chief. The expanse of features don't match up to WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal, nowhere close. But Session does offer the basics like group messages, file sharing and voice snippets. So if security and anonymity top your list of priorities in a messenger, Session seems like a great option. The service currently has 200,000 monthly active users and has been downloaded more than 500,000 times.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: blockchain, Tor, privacy, Session, Signal, encryption, instant messaging
Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders in India Start Today
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Out Now in English and Hindi

Related Stories

Session Is a Blockchain-Based Private Messenger That Uses Decentralised Server Nodes To Ensure Anonymity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Cricket 22 Release Date, India Price Announced
  3. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Goes on Pre-Orders in India Today
  6. Best True Wireless Earphones Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
  7. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  8. Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers
  9. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Polygon Network Surpasses Ethereum in Terms of Active Users
  2. Crypto Exchange Binance Has Ireland in Plans for 'Decentralised' Regional Headquarters
  3. Firefox Update Brings Ads in Address Bar: How to Disable
  4. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Out Now in English and Hindi
  5. Session Is a Blockchain-Based Private Messenger That Uses Decentralised Server Nodes To Ensure Anonymity
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders in India Start Today
  7. FIFA 23 Could Be Called EA Sports FC, as EA Considers Dropping FIFA Branding
  8. Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro TWS Earbuds With Customisable ANC, LDAC Codec Support Launched
  9. YouTube Discontinues Annual Rewind Video, Plans Global End-Of-Year Interactive Experience Instead
  10. Bitcoin Values Drop Down To $54,000 But Ether, Cardano Continue Steady Climb
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com