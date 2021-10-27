Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym of the creator of Bitcoin, who remains unknown to this date. At the time Nakamoto minted the first Bitcoin in 2009, it wasn't clear whether the cryptocurrency could ever be worth anything. However, 13 years later, the tokens held by Nakamoto remain unspent, and are now worth billions of dollars as Bitcoin has reached new highs It is still unclear if this massive wealth will ever be claimed. Let's look at how much the Nakamoto tokens are worth today.

As per a report by Whale Alert, Nakamoto mined a total of BTC 1,125,150 tokens after having created the Bitcoin, which is currently the most valued cryptocurrency in the world. As of Wednesday, October 27, Bitcoin was trading at $63,925 (roughly Rs. 48 lakh) per token. This means that the total value of the tokens today would be over $66 billion (roughly Rs. 4,96,814 crore).

Despite Bitcoin's rising global adoption and popularity, details on Nakamoto's identity as well as whereabouts remain an unsolved mystery. It is also unclear for now if Satoshi Nakamoto is one person or a bunch pf people responsible for the creation of the Bitcoin.

The Bitcoins held by Nakamoto are unspent as of now.

In 2011, the Bitcoin creator bid an abrupt farewell to the crypto space declaring a move to “other things.”

Earlier in October, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel said he unknowingly may have met Satoshi Nakamoto in the year 2000.

As per Thiel, around 21 years ago he met a group of around 200 people who wished to promote a new currency system with the capability of challenging the monopoly of central banks. The billionaire believes Nakamoto could have been in that group.

In September 2021, the first and only statue of Satoshi Nakamoto was unveiled in Budapest. While the facial features of this bronze statue are not well-defined, the figure sports a hoodie.

Meanwhile, the crypto-space expanding globally.

Recently, the market capitalisation of all the cryptocurrencies put together has crossed a milestone of $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,87,42,625 crore), according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap.

