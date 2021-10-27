Technology News
loading

How Much Are the Satoshi Nakamoto Bitcoins Worth Now?

Bitcoin tokens worth billions of dollars are in possession of its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity remains unknown.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 October 2021 14:42 IST
How Much Are the Satoshi Nakamoto Bitcoins Worth Now?

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Bitcoin is trading at $63,925 (roughly Rs. 48 lakh) currently

Highlights
  • Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin in 2009
  • His Bitcoin holdings are estimated over $60 billion (roughly Rs. 450 cror
  • Bitcoin held by Nakamoto remain unspent

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym of the creator of Bitcoin, who remains unknown to this date. At the time Nakamoto minted the first Bitcoin in 2009, it wasn't clear whether the cryptocurrency could ever be worth anything. However, 13 years later, the tokens held by Nakamoto remain unspent, and are now worth billions of dollars as Bitcoin has reached new highs It is still unclear if this massive wealth will ever be claimed. Let's look at how much the Nakamoto tokens are worth today.

As per a report by Whale Alert, Nakamoto mined a total of BTC 1,125,150 tokens after having created the Bitcoin, which is currently the most valued cryptocurrency in the world. As of Wednesday, October 27, Bitcoin was trading at $63,925 (roughly Rs. 48 lakh) per token. This means that the total value of the tokens today would be over $66 billion (roughly Rs. 4,96,814 crore).

Despite Bitcoin's rising global adoption and popularity, details on Nakamoto's identity as well as whereabouts remain an unsolved mystery. It is also unclear for now if Satoshi Nakamoto is one person or a bunch pf people responsible for the creation of the Bitcoin.

The Bitcoins held by Nakamoto are unspent as of now.

In 2011, the Bitcoin creator bid an abrupt farewell to the crypto space declaring a move to “other things.”

Earlier in October, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel said he unknowingly may have met Satoshi Nakamoto in the year 2000.

As per Thiel, around 21 years ago he met a group of around 200 people who wished to promote a new currency system with the capability of challenging the monopoly of central banks. The billionaire believes Nakamoto could have been in that group.

In September 2021, the first and only statue of Satoshi Nakamoto was unveiled in Budapest. While the facial features of this bronze statue are not well-defined, the figure sports a hoodie.

Meanwhile, the crypto-space expanding globally.

Recently, the market capitalisation of all the cryptocurrencies put together has crossed a milestone of $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,87,42,625 crore), according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Taiwan Expo India Kicks Off Second Online Edition With Nearly 100 Brands
Oppo A54s Specifications Surface Online via Amazon Listing, Oppo A95 4G Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

How Much Are the Satoshi Nakamoto Bitcoins Worth Now?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  2. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  3. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  4. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Just Bought BTC Worth $37 Million
  7. Redmi Note 11 Pro Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of October 28 Launch
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers: All You Need to Know
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. Qualcomm Launches 4 New Snapdragon SoCs for Mobile Devices: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Just Bought Another 596 Coins Worth Over $37 Million
  2. Soundcore Select Pro Submersible Party Speaker With Up to 16 Hours of Playback Launched in India
  3. How Much Are the Satoshi Nakamoto Bitcoins Worth Now?
  4. Moto G51 5G Spotted on 3C Listing, Tipped to Support 10W Charging
  5. Snapdragon 778G Plus, Snapdragon 690, Snapdragon 480 5G SoCs Launched, Snapdragon 680 4G Chip Debuts as Well
  6. Oppo A54s Specifications Surface Online via Amazon Listing, Oppo A95 4G Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Taiwan Expo India Kicks Off Second Online Edition With Nearly 100 Brands
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro Design, Specifications Teased; General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms Future Launch Plans
  9. Drone Food Delivery: North Carolina Company Takes the Aerial Route to Serve Customers
  10. Google, MeitY Announce Appscale Academy Programme to Help Indian Startups Build Apps for Global Audience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com