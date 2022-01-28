Technology News
loading

The Sandbox Metaverse Teams Up With Warner Music Group to Bring a Musical Virtual Universe

As part of the deal, the companies will collaborate to introduce music-themed events in the metaverse.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 28 January 2022 16:33 IST
The Sandbox Metaverse Teams Up With Warner Music Group to Bring a Musical Virtual Universe

Photo Credit: The Sandbox

Several international music artists have started experimenting with virtual performances

Highlights
  • Warner Music Group has taken first step into metaverse
  • Deal intended to give artists and fans immersive experiences
  • Details on capital involved in the deal remains undisclosed

Warner Music Group (WMG) has struck its first deal in the metaverse sector with The Sandbox in order to keep pace with up-and-coming trends in the digital entertainment industry. WMG is one of the largest music publishers in the world, which parents music labels such as Reprise Records and Atlantic Records. The Sandbox, on the other hand, is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, popular among the communities of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and gaming. As part of the deal, the companies will collaborate to introduce music-themed events in the virtual world.

“We're shaping The Sandbox as a fun entertainment destination where creators, fans, and players can enjoy first-of-a-kind immersive experiences and be more closely connected to their favourite musical artists through NFTs,” Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, The Sandbox, said in a statement. The partnership is intended to open the metaverse to more fan-owned and community-driven initiatives, Borget highlighted.

WMG has acquired a beachfront estate in The Sandbox metaverse to act as a portal for its artists to make digital appearances there. The metaverse estate will act as a musical theme park as well as a concert venue where artists will perform as virtual avatars for their fans.

“We'll develop persistent, immersive social music experiences that defy real-world limitations and allow our artists and their fans to engage like never before,” Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development, WMG, said.

In recent times, several international music artists have experimented with virtual performances giving stunning results.

Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Marshmello have, for instance, performed as virtual avatars inside Fortnite.

In India also, the element of music seems to be adding the frills to the metaverse space. Earlier this week, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi became the first Indian artist to perform in India-made partynite.metaverse marking the country's 73rd Republic Day.

Indian Music label T-Series also announced its entry into the metaverse in partnership with Hungama Digital earlier this week.

As part of the deal, Hungama will be creating NFTs from the vast catalogue of new and existing Bollywood content parented by T-Series.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metaverse, The Sandbox, Warner Music Group, Ethereum, Non-Fungible Token, NFT
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click
Samsung Led Global Smartphone Shipments in 2021, as Market Grows for First Time Since 2017: Counterpoint

Related Stories

The Sandbox Metaverse Teams Up With Warner Music Group to Bring a Musical Virtual Universe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Said to Launch in India on February 16
  7. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  8. iPhone 14 Series May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models
  9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
  10. Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display Set to Launch on February 9
#Latest Stories
  1. Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch With Alexa Support, Over 100 Watch Faces Launched in India
  2. Belgian MP Christophe De Beukelaer Converts Salary Into Bitcoin, Becomes First in Europe to Do So
  3. Cyborg GT 120 Electric Sports Bike With 125kmph Top Speed, 180km Range Launched in India
  4. Smartphone Market Worldwide Recovered to Pre-COVID-19 Level in 2021, Samsung Maintained Lead: Canalys
  5. Ather Targets 1 Million Electric Scooters a Year as Demand Soars in India
  6. YouTube Shorts Could Be Getting a Voiceover Feature, APK Teardown Suggests
  7. Nubia Red Magic 7 Teased by Company, Specifications Tipped
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display, Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers India Launch Set for February 9
  9. UFL, an Upcoming FIFA Rival, Teases Gameplay; Cristiano Ronaldo Announced as Cover Star
  10. Tencent Said to Makes Plans to Take US-Listed Streaming Firm DouYu Private
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.