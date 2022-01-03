Technology News
loading

Samsung Smart TV Models to Come With NFT Buying, and Management Features for Digital Art Collectors

Samsung says the feature will show NFTs available for sale on various marketplaces, and also allow people to make purchases from the TV itself.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 3 January 2022 11:31 IST
Samsung Smart TV Models to Come With NFT Buying, and Management Features for Digital Art Collectors

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is adding a new “NFT Aggregation Platform” to its smart TV offerings

Highlights
  • Samsung made the announcements ahead of CES 2022
  • NFT feature to be on Samsung’s MicroLed, Neo QLED, and The Frame TV model
  • Users will be able to check out and purchase NFTs of their choice

Samsung has, in its own way, validated the crypto space by announcing new features that will be part of its upcoming lineup of smart televisions. The South Korean tech giant has revealed a new “NFT Aggregation Platform” that will debut with its latest Smart TV models at CES 2022. The feature will allow people to browse NFTs for sale and even buy them via the TV. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles based on movies, games, or artworks, transferred to and locked on a blockchain network.

The NFT Aggregation Platform will fetch NFTs from several marketplaces on Samsung smart TVs, according to the company. Users will be allowed to preview these NFTs as well as read about its creator and the story behind the pieces.

People who already own NFTs will be allowed to showcase their holdings on Samsung TVs.

“In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world's first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art—all in one place. The platform is also great for NFT creators who want to share their art with the world,” Samsung reportedly said in a statement.

The feature will be available on Samsung's smart TV offerings of MicroLed, Neo QLED, and The Frame models.

The company made the announcement ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will be hosted in Las Vegas starting Wednesday, January 5 US. Due to the spread of Omicron, however, several tech majors like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Lenovo will not be physically attending the CES 2022.

While Samsung has announced the integration of NFT-friendly settings with its products, Twitter is also reportedly working on a tab called “Collectible” that will let users show off their NFT collections and holdings on the micro-blogging platform.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crore), up by over eight-fold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

Surging sales and hefty prices on NFTs have baffled many, but the multi-fold growth shows little or no depreciation whatsoever.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Non-Fungible Tokens, NFTs, CES 2022, Samsung TV
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find X5 Price, Specifications Leak Online, Said to Come With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz Display
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Swings to $1.37 Billion, Sony’s Biggest Movie Ever

Related Stories

Samsung Smart TV Models to Come With NFT Buying, and Management Features for Digital Art Collectors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  3. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Goes Official
  6. Noise ColorFit Caliber With Body Temperature Monitoring Goes Official
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now Sony’s Biggest Movie Ever
  10. MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) Review: What Fans Have Been Waiting For
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Bulli Bai' Controversy: Twitter Said to Be Asked by Delhi Police for Details of User Who First Posted About App
  2. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped, Pro Variant’s Ultra-Wide Angle Camera Samples Shared by Company
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Swings to $1.37 Billion, Sony’s Biggest Movie Ever
  4. Samsung Smart TV Models to Come With NFT Buying, and Management Features for Digital Art Collectors
  5. Oppo Find X5 Price, Specifications Leak Online, Said to Come With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz Display
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Leaked 2D Renders Surface Online, May Launch Soon
  7. Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and UHD Monitor S8 Revealed Ahead of CES 2022 Launch
  8. Twitter Blocks US Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's Account for COVID-19 Misinformation
  9. Tesla Delivers Over 300,000 Cars in Q4 2021 Beating Wall Street Estimates by a Margin
  10. BlackBerry OS Phones to Stop Working Properly Starting January 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com