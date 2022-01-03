Samsung has, in its own way, validated the crypto space by announcing new features that will be part of its upcoming lineup of smart televisions. The South Korean tech giant has revealed a new “NFT Aggregation Platform” that will debut with its latest Smart TV models at CES 2022. The feature will allow people to browse NFTs for sale and even buy them via the TV. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles based on movies, games, or artworks, transferred to and locked on a blockchain network.

The NFT Aggregation Platform will fetch NFTs from several marketplaces on Samsung smart TVs, according to the company. Users will be allowed to preview these NFTs as well as read about its creator and the story behind the pieces.

People who already own NFTs will be allowed to showcase their holdings on Samsung TVs.

“In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world's first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art—all in one place. The platform is also great for NFT creators who want to share their art with the world,” Samsung reportedly said in a statement.

The feature will be available on Samsung's smart TV offerings of MicroLed, Neo QLED, and The Frame models.

The company made the announcement ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will be hosted in Las Vegas starting Wednesday, January 5 US. Due to the spread of Omicron, however, several tech majors like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Lenovo will not be physically attending the CES 2022.

While Samsung has announced the integration of NFT-friendly settings with its products, Twitter is also reportedly working on a tab called “Collectible” that will let users show off their NFT collections and holdings on the micro-blogging platform.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crore), up by over eight-fold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

Surging sales and hefty prices on NFTs have baffled many, but the multi-fold growth shows little or no depreciation whatsoever.