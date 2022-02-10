Technology News
loading

Russian Government, Central Bank Reach Agreement on Recognising Crypto as a Form of Currency: Report

The move to regulate crypto in Russia also means that possession of cryptocurrency in the country is no longer prohibited.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 10 February 2022 12:18 IST
Russian Government, Central Bank Reach Agreement on Recognising Crypto as a Form of Currency: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Sam Oxyak

A draft law is expected to be introduced by Russian authorities by February 18

Highlights
  • Legislation will likely be drawn up by February 18
  • Fines may be introduced for the illegal acceptance of crypto
  • Russia may become the latest country to recognise crypto

The Russian government and the country's central bank, Bank of Russia, appear to have reached an agreement on how to regulate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a plan to recognise crypto as a form of currency but not what the country considers to be digital financial assets (DFA). The agreement marks a significant U-turn after the Bank of Russia only last month proposed banning miners and several other crypto operations over concerns that they could endanger the country's financial system.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that the government and the Bank of Russia have reached an agreement on how to regulate cryptocurrencies. Authorities are now preparing a draft law, expected by February 18, which will define crypto as an “analogue of currencies” rather than as DFA.

The report further stated that it will only be possible to use crypto “in the legal sector” with full identification, through the banking system or via licensed intermediaries.

The news comes just weeks after the Bank of Russia pushed for a blanket ban on crypto in a report issued in January, arguing that the speculative nature of the industry posed a significant threat to the financial stability of citizens. As part of that proposal, the central bank also said that financial institutions should be stopped from facilitating crypto transactions.

Further details from the Kommersant report suggest that crypto transactions of over RUB 600,000 (roughly Rs. 6 lakh) will have to be declared or will constitute a criminal offence. Fines will also be levied on those who illegally accept crypto as a means of payment.

An accompanying draft document, linked in the report, also claims the regulation would ensure the protection of citizens' rights under a licensing regime aimed at cryptocurrency providers. Providers will need to have “financial airbags” in terms of liquidity and adequate capital.

“The complete absence of regulation of this industry, as well as the establishment of a ban, will lead to an increase in the share of the shadow economy, an increase in fraud cases and destabilization of the industry as a whole,” the document reads.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Russia, Crypto Regulations, Cryptocurrency Regulations, Digital Currency, Russia Cryptocurrency, Russia Cryptocurrency Regulations
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
GT Sophy: Sony's New AI Beats World's Best Drivers on Gran Turismo
Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Series, Other Premium Devices Promised to Get 4 Years of Android OS Upgrades

Related Stories

Russian Government, Central Bank Reach Agreement on Recognising Crypto as a Form of Currency: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Set to Launch in India on February 17
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  5. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  7. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
  10. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
#Latest Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India, Teased to Feature One of India’s ‘Major Superstar’
  2. Realme C35 With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. No 'One Size Fits All' Solution Exist for CBDCs, Claims IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
  4. McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report
  5. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Playback Time, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  6. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earphones Update Brings Support for Google Assistant, Siri: How to Enable
  7. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date Set for May 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Smartwatch With 27 Sports Modes, Heart Rate Sensor Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency