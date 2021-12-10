Technology News
loading

Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Sells First NFT for $6.2 Million

The NFT sale was made via the SuperRare platform for a total of 1,446 ETH.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 December 2021 14:08 IST
Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Sells First NFT for $6.2 Million

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Super Rare

The first NFT sold from Ulbritcht’s collection is a pencil sketch called the “Perspective”

Highlights
  • This NFT is a complex pencil sketch of a human eye
  • Image of the NFT have been posted on Twitter
  • Proceeds are aimed at helping Ulbricht’s release efforts

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht has sold his first non-fungible token, a pencil sketch titled Perspective, for 1,446ETH, approximately $6.2 million or Rs. 47 crore. Ulbricht was convicted and jailed for his role in the Dark Web marketplace, and until a few months ago was not even aware of NFTs, but supporters who want him released banded together to create a decentralised group called FreeRossDAO, and purchased his first NFT.

The sale was made via SuperRare for a total of 1,446 Ether (ETH). Ulbricht says his artwork shows his story, from being a toddler to finding himself behind bars at the age of 29, and will use the money to finance his release efforts.

The physical sketch of the Perspective NFT was made by Ulbricht in the prison using a graphite pencil. Pictures of the original sketch have been posted on Twitter.

The name of Ulbricht's 10-piece NFT series is the Genesis Collection. Contributors to the auction will also be getting somethings in return.

“Once the bid to acquire the Genesis Collection succeeds, contributors will receive $ROSS tokens in return for their contributions pro-rata, serving as both fractional pieces of the Genesis Collection as well as FreeRossDAO's governance token. Holders of $ROSS can vote on proposals and contribute to the direction of FreeRossDAO,” the FreeRossDAO website says.

Other NFTs in this collection include writings and artworks from different phases of Ulbricht's life along with an animated video that was made by audio-visual artist Levitate with Ulbricht's voiceover about his time in prison.

NFTs are digital collectibles with their ownership transferrable and locked on the blockchain network.

The Art4Giving fund, a donor-advised trust was set up by the FreeRossDAO as a legal brand to fund new legal and court proceedings and raise a lot of awareness will be getting the funds of Ulbricht's NFT auctions.

Ulbricht had launched a Dark Web marketplace Silk Road in February 2011, which allowed the purchase of anything including banned substances via Bitcoin.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFTs, Ether, Ross Ulbricht, non-fungible tokens, Silk Road
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Photos Cinematic Memories Feature to Soon Fill in Missing Background Details
Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Sells First NFT for $6.2 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  3. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  4. Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  5. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  6. Vivo Y55s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in China
  7. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  8. PS Plus Annual Subscription Now at Half Price: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Delays Implementing Play Store Billing System in India to October 2022
  2. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar With Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India
  3. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 7-Day Battery Life Announced
  4. Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Sells First NFT for $6.2 Million
  6. Google Photos Cinematic Memories Feature to Soon Fill in Missing Background Details
  7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Is 'Thinking Of' Quitting His Jobs and Become an Influencer
  8. iQoo Neo Series Launch Event Scheduled for December 20, Neo 5s, Neo 5 SE Expected
  9. Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition Tipped to Come With 67W Fast Charging Support
  10. Vivo OriginOS Ocean Android Skin With New Music Player, Camera App, and Lockscreen Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com