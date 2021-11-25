Technology News
Robotos NFTs to Debut on Children's Television, Artist Pablo Stanley Tweets Snaps

Animated GIFs, PNG, and resolution free SVG files will be given as NFTs to buyers

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 25 November 2021 16:48 IST
Robotos NFTs to Debut on Children's Television, Artist Pablo Stanley Tweets Snaps

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Robotos

A total of 10,000 droids with a mix and match of over 170 characters in Robotos

  • This is one of the first projects where NFTs are becoming TV characters
  • The show will be animated
  • Details about the release of the show remains unknown

Times Studio, the visual content producing arm of the Times magazine, is creating a new television show for kids featuring “Robotos,” a popular NFT collection. Created by artist Pablo Stanley, Robotos is a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) consisting of 10,000 droids with over 170 characters. NFTs are digital collectibles that can be bought using fiat and cryptocurrencies. Stanley said he has always dreamt of bringing characters to life and creating a universe around them. This is one of the first projects where the native IP of NFTs is being used to create a TV show.

“Robotos is a collection of droid characters designed by Pablo Stanley and minted as NFTs. They are constructed from various metal outfits, tin faces, digital accessories, top pieces, faces, backpacks, arms, and colours,” says the official website of Robotos, describing the project.

The TV content creators of the Times Studio believe that the opportunity to work alongside NFT creators is untapped, The Hollywood Reporter said. They hence, decided to explore the possibility of transforming NFTs into television characters and chose Stanley's droid creations.

“There is so much incredible IP being developed within the NFT space. As the ecosystem continues to develop and achieve mainstream adoption, we are proud of the role Time can play by providing these creators with our platform and access to alternative mediums, including film and broadcast,” Time president Keith Grossman was quoted as saying.

Animated GIFs, PNG, and resolution free SVG files will be given as NFTs to buyers. As per the information listed on Robotos' official page the price of each NFT is around 0.7 Ether or $ 3,054 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh).

Keeping the buzz alive on social media, the NFT artist has been posting pictures of what these look like on Twitter.

Up until now, elements inspired by films, TV and music content were reworked into NFTs, and with this project, the tables are set to turn.

On behalf of a broader artist community, Stanley said that the NFT space has changed the lives of artists.

“I'm grateful to the NFT space, which has supported artists like me and has had such a positive impact on creators' lives. NFTs are bringing art, community, and technology together to create something unique and innovative—the future of storytelling and world-building. I can't wait to narrate the tales of our new characters and bring the Robotos and NFT community along for the ride,” the NFT artist said in a statement.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crore), up by over eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

On the biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, sales volumes hit $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 25,320 crore) in August and remained strong even in September when the global stock markets faltered.

Further reading: Robotos, NFTs, Non-Fungible Tokens, Pablo Stanley
Radhika Parashar
Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart: Here’s How Much the Earbuds Cost Now
Robotos NFTs to Debut on Children's Television, Artist Pablo Stanley Tweets Snaps
