Technology News
loading

Robinhood Crypto Revenue Dips Sharply From Decline in Trade Volume, Dogecoin Price Fall

Robinhood's share prices have dipped 8 percent since the announcement of its quarterly results.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 28 October 2021 18:34 IST
Robinhood Crypto Revenue Dips Sharply From Decline in Trade Volume, Dogecoin Price Fall

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Maxim Hopman

The slowdown came as Robinhood's customers traded less often than earlier earlier

Highlights
  • Robinhood posted a 35 percent revenue drop versus Q2 revenue figures
  • Robinhood's revenue fall is largely attributed to DOGE's value dip
  • Robinhood's shares dipped after the release of its Q3 results

Popular fee-less trading platform Robinhood saw a massive falloff in crypto revenue in the third quarter of 2021, marking a 78 percent decline over second-quarter numbers. Robinhood earned a revenue of $51 million (roughly Rs. 382 crores) in Q3, compared to the $233 million (roughly Rs. 1,745 crores) it raked in last quarter. The exchange attributed this massive dip to a decline in the price of Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency whose explosion in popularity earlier in the year helped shoot up customer sign-up numbers.

The price of Dogecoin had skyrocketed by 900 percent in less than a month in May 2021 to reach an all-time high of $0.7376 (roughly Rs. 55.33). In the months that followed, prices have receded drastically, hovering around the $0.20 (roughly Rs. 15) mark over the past few weeks. Dogecoin (DOGE) accounted for 62 percent of Robinhood's total digital asset trading revenue in the second quarter of the year so DOGE's popular dip certainly played a part in Robinhood's diminished third-quarter revenue.

Robinhood earned $365 million (roughly Rs. 2,738 crore) overall in the quarter, down from the $565 million (roughly Rs. 4,238 crore) it earned last quarter, but higher still than its Q3 earnings last year. On a year-to-year basis, total net revenues are up 35 percent in the third quarter, and crypto transaction revenues are up 860 percent compared with the same period in 2020. Adding to the positives, company spokespeople said that more than 1 million people had already joined the waitlist for the company's upcoming crypto wallet.

According to Robinhood, its business has been impacted by factors including market volatility, retail trading behaviour, and unanticipated market events that may continue to be the case in the next quarter. Shares of Robinhood, which made its trading debut in July, fell about 8.4 percent to $36.25 (roughly Rs. 2,719) in after-hours trading, sliding below its initial public offering price of $38 (roughly Rs. 2,850) a share.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: robinhood, crypto, cryptocurrency, doge, dogecoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ With MediaTek SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Robinhood Crypto Revenue Dips Sharply From Decline in Trade Volume, Dogecoin Price Fall
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  2. Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core i9, i7, i5 CPUs Launched: Up to 16 Cores
  3. Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano Open With Losses, Shiba Inu Gains Big
  4. Nokia T20 Tablet Launching in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart
  5. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  6. NASA Detects Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  7. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo Y73 Get Diwali-Special Offers
  8. VR Diploma: IIT Madras to Start Virtual Reality Course in 2022
  9. Dell Alienware Aurora R13, Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, XPS Desktop Launched
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X30 Max With a Massive 7.09-Inch Display Launched, Honor X30i Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor X30 Max With a Massive 7.09-Inch Display Launched, Honor X30i Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  3. Robinhood Crypto Revenue Dips Sharply From Decline in Trade Volume, Dogecoin Price Fall
  4. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ With MediaTek SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India's Dune Crossover Brings Movie-Themed Pan, Parachute, More
  6. El Salvador’s Crypto-Treasury Now Richer by 420 Bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele Says
  7. Cryptocurrencies Worth Over GBP 2 Million Seized From British Teenager
  8. Pikmin Bloom: New Game From Pokemon Go Developer Launched for Android, iOS
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch on November 9, Company Confirms
  10. Dell Alienware Aurora R13, XPS Desktop With Intel 'Alder Lake' CPU Debut; Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com