Technology News
loading

Rishabh Pant Signs NFT Deal With Cricket-Themed Platform Rario

Pant and Rario’s collaboration will see digital collectables based on the cricketer’s special moments on and off the field.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 15 October 2021 09:04 IST
Rishabh Pant Signs NFT Deal With Cricket-Themed Platform Rario

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant hopped on to the NFT bandwagon

Highlights
  • Pant becomes the newest major cricketer to ink an NFT deal
  • Rario is the world’s first officially licensed cricket NFT platform
  • Pant joins Smriti Mandhana, Shakib Al Hassan on Rario's roster

Rishabh Pant has inked an exclusive deal with Rario — a digital collectibles platform that focusses on cricket-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It offers fans a notable collection of NFTs based on special moments on and off the pitch. The deal will work in a way in which Rario will have the licence to create NFTs of Pant's special moments, old and new, and auction them to fans.

In a statement, Pant said, “The past year of my career has given me some very special moments, be it the century against England in Ahmedabad or leading Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs. My innings in The Brisbane Cricket Ground, Gabba is also something I will never forget. My fans and I can preserve these moments in a modern way."

Rario is a licensed cricket digital collectables platform that lets users trade and purchase NFTs signed by cricketers. These are typically crypto-assets or intangible digital items like an in-game item, video, or image.

Commenting on the deal, Rario's co-founder Ankit Wadhwa said, “Rishabh Pant is cementing himself as the star not just for the present, but also the future. His NFTs will give cricket fans the opportunity to celebrate this."

As a full-fledged platform for cricket enthusiasts, Rario also lets NFT buyers interact as a community and trade tokens between themselves. Launched on August 15, the platform has so far roped in a bunch of stars in the men', as well as the women's squads. These names include Smriti Mandhana, Zaheer Khan, Shafali Verma, Shakib Al Hassan, and Faf du Plessis.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rishabh Pant, Rario, NFT, Cricket, Cryptocurrency
Nokia XR20 India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Commence October 20
Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
Rishabh Pant Signs NFT Deal With Cricket-Themed Platform Rario
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  2. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  3. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  4. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  5. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  6. All You Need to Know About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  7. FIFA Wants $1 Billion From EA Every Four Years for Its Name: Report
  8. Realme UI 3.0, Based on Android 12, Brings Several Customisation Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  10. Giant Comet Headed Towards Solar System: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Rishabh Pant Signs NFT Deal With Cricket-Themed Platform Rario
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups for Android, iOS Users Worldwide
  3. Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Nokia XR20 India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Commence October 20
  5. Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report
  6. Crypto-Tennis: Davis Cup Organisers Team Up With Blockchain Provider Chiliz to Launch Fan Tokens
  7. Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom
  8. AstroBee Robots Will Help Astronauts With Their Chores on ISS
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 to Bring Runic Power, Virus Infection - Halloween Modes, More
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com