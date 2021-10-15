Rishabh Pant has inked an exclusive deal with Rario — a digital collectibles platform that focusses on cricket-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It offers fans a notable collection of NFTs based on special moments on and off the pitch. The deal will work in a way in which Rario will have the licence to create NFTs of Pant's special moments, old and new, and auction them to fans.

In a statement, Pant said, “The past year of my career has given me some very special moments, be it the century against England in Ahmedabad or leading Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs. My innings in The Brisbane Cricket Ground, Gabba is also something I will never forget. My fans and I can preserve these moments in a modern way."

????Very happy to now be a part of the #Rario family! ????



????NFTs are the future of sports collectibles and I am glad to share a partnership with @rariohq so that both my fans and I can preserve and enjoy the most iconic moments of my career in a new and modern way ???????? https://t.co/ex2N2rdHVV — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 9, 2021

Rario is a licensed cricket digital collectables platform that lets users trade and purchase NFTs signed by cricketers. These are typically crypto-assets or intangible digital items like an in-game item, video, or image.

Commenting on the deal, Rario's co-founder Ankit Wadhwa said, “Rishabh Pant is cementing himself as the star not just for the present, but also the future. His NFTs will give cricket fans the opportunity to celebrate this."

As a full-fledged platform for cricket enthusiasts, Rario also lets NFT buyers interact as a community and trade tokens between themselves. Launched on August 15, the platform has so far roped in a bunch of stars in the men', as well as the women's squads. These names include Smriti Mandhana, Zaheer Khan, Shafali Verma, Shakib Al Hassan, and Faf du Plessis.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.