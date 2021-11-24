Technology News
Regal Cinemas Ropes in Flexa to Accept Cryptocurrencies as Payment for Movie Tickets, Popcorn

Flexa adds Regal Cinemas to its growing list of merchant partners which accept payments in crypto.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 24 November 2021 17:35 IST
Regal Cinemas Ropes in Flexa to Accept Cryptocurrencies as Payment for Movie Tickets, Popcorn

Using Flexa, Regal Cinemas patrons can buy tickets with crypto

Highlights
  • Regal Cinemas has more than 500 theatres in the US
  • It will allow payments in stablecoins and digital tokens
  • Regal Cinemas is closely following its rivals AMC

Regal Cinemas, a popular movie theatre chain in the US, has joined hands with digital payments company Flexa to accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ether among other cryptocurrencies for movie tickets and snacks. In addition to crypto coins, the company will accept payments in digital tokens too like Basic Attention Token (BAT), among others. The theatre chain follows AMC, which made a similar announcement earlier this month, although Regal will offer users a more varied array of digital coins and tokens to choose from, while paying.

Through its partnership with Flexa, Regal said it's enabling instant payments using cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Dogecoin. It will also accept digital dollars and stablecoins including USD Coin, Dai, and Gemini dollar. Digital tokens including LINK, ATOM, and BAT are also accepted. This will be available at Regal Cinemas in 42 US states, across all 6,885 screens in 514 theatres. When customers pay at Regal with Flexa apps, guests will be able to link their Regal Crown Club Loyalty account for rewards.

"This exciting partnership enables us to easily and seamlessly accept digital currencies – including Dogecoin, stablecoins and Bitcoin – across our theatre footprint in a simple and completely contactless way, providing our guests with the flexibility and safety they deserve as we embark on a new era," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer, Regal Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa said, "We're very pleased to partner with Regal as we work to enable universal digital currency payment options for movies and more, and help bring the future of payments to cinema."

Regal Cinemas is closely apeing its competitor AMC. Earlier this month, the meme stock theatre chain announced that moviegoers could pay online in cryptocurrencies for Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, adding that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were next in order.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Regal Cinemas, Flexa, AMC Theatres, Crypto Adoption
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
South Korea Says It Is Exploring Taxing Non-Fungible Tokens

