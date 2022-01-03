Technology News
loading

‘In History, They’ve Outlawed Gold’: Billionaire Ray Dalio Says World Governments Could Boycott Bitcoin

Dalio has often spoken out of his concerns linked to the crypto space. Last year, he said cryptocurrencies could be killed altogether.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 3 January 2022 18:08 IST
‘In History, They’ve Outlawed Gold’: Billionaire Ray Dalio Says World Governments Could Boycott Bitcoin

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry_Demidko

Bitcoin is the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, first token of which was mined in 2009

Highlights
  • Dalio thinks Bitcoin could become a threat to government monopoly
  • Bitcoin’s decentralised nature is an issue, Dalio said
  • Dalio does hold some Bitcoin and Ether tokens

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has warned crypto investors around the world that the boycott of Bitcoin on a global level is a possibility. Speaking on the Investor's Podcast Network, Dalio said governments around the world could collectively outlaw Bitcoin, which is an unregulated and decentralised digital asset, currently trading at $46,939 (roughly Rs. 34.92 lakh) on international exchanges. The main reason Dalio backed his opinion with was the threatening alternate currency that Bitcoin could become in itself, which could challenge the authorities of central banks around the world.

“In history, they've outlawed gold and they've outlawed silver, and so on, and they could outlaw Bitcoin. Every government wants a monopoly in their own currency,” a report by Bitcoin.com quoted Dalio as saying.

Despite having admitted to owning Bitcoin and Ether as part of his diversified portfolio, the billionaire has consistently remained skeptical about the growth of the crypto space.

In May 2021, he said that the success of cryptocurrencies will usher in a plethora of strict regulations in the financial sector. Later in September, Dalio had said regulators would kill cryptocurrencies if Bitcoin becomes a huge success.

Dalio's outlook towards crypto is totally opposite to that of his contemporary, Michael Saylor, who is the CEO of US-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy

Saylor, who has often compared Bitcoin to gold, had recently predicted that in the coming years, the per-token value of the world's oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, could reach $6 million (roughly Rs. 45 crore).

The 56-year-old businessman reportedly owns at least 17,732 Bitcoin tokens, presently amounting to around $860 million (roughly Rs. 6,468 crore).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ray Dalio, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router With Six Antennas Launched
Samsung Unveils 2022 Smart TV Lineup Ahead of CES 2022 With Features Like Gaming Hub, Watch Together

Related Stories

‘In History, They’ve Outlawed Gold’: Billionaire Ray Dalio Says World Governments Could Boycott Bitcoin
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Teased
  2. Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Launched in India: All Details
  3. Moto G71 Tipped to Launch This Month in India: All Details
  4. Realme 9 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Reports
  5. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
  6. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  7. Terraforming Mars Is ‘Doable’, Says NASA’s Top Retiring Scientist
  8. Details of Apple's 2022 iPhone, Mac, iPad Models Tipped, Along With VR Headset
  9. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones India Launch Date Set for January 14
  2. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale Starting January 10 in Vietnam
  3. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, May Enter Testing Soon
  4. Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda Says NFT, Metaverse, and Blockchain Are Here to Stay
  5. Samsung Unveils 2022 Smart TV Lineup Ahead of CES 2022 With Features Like Gaming Hub, Watch Together
  6. ‘In History, They’ve Outlawed Gold’: Billionaire Ray Dalio Says World Governments Could Boycott Bitcoin
  7. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router With Six Antennas Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Officially Teased Ahead of Expected Launch at CES 2022
  9. Future Retail Asks Delhi Court to Declare Singapore Arbitration Process With Amazon Illegal
  10. Crypto Miners Blamed for Power Outages in Russia’s Irkutsk, 1,100 Cases of ‘Gray Mining’ Emerge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com