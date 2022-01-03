Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has warned crypto investors around the world that the boycott of Bitcoin on a global level is a possibility. Speaking on the Investor's Podcast Network, Dalio said governments around the world could collectively outlaw Bitcoin, which is an unregulated and decentralised digital asset, currently trading at $46,939 (roughly Rs. 34.92 lakh) on international exchanges. The main reason Dalio backed his opinion with was the threatening alternate currency that Bitcoin could become in itself, which could challenge the authorities of central banks around the world.

“In history, they've outlawed gold and they've outlawed silver, and so on, and they could outlaw Bitcoin. Every government wants a monopoly in their own currency,” a report by Bitcoin.com quoted Dalio as saying.

Despite having admitted to owning Bitcoin and Ether as part of his diversified portfolio, the billionaire has consistently remained skeptical about the growth of the crypto space.

In May 2021, he said that the success of cryptocurrencies will usher in a plethora of strict regulations in the financial sector. Later in September, Dalio had said regulators would kill cryptocurrencies if Bitcoin becomes a huge success.

Dalio's outlook towards crypto is totally opposite to that of his contemporary, Michael Saylor, who is the CEO of US-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy

Saylor, who has often compared Bitcoin to gold, had recently predicted that in the coming years, the per-token value of the world's oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, could reach $6 million (roughly Rs. 45 crore).

The 56-year-old businessman reportedly owns at least 17,732 Bitcoin tokens, presently amounting to around $860 million (roughly Rs. 6,468 crore).

