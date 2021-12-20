Technology News
Rajkot Police Nab Two Individuals Accused of Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth Rs. 38 Lakh

The two arrested individuals are allegedly part of a team of four behind the crypto ponzi scheme.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 20 December 2021 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska

The four accused had floated the ponzi scheme in September 2020

Highlights
  • The scheme mastermind is believed to be based out of Dubai
  • The crypto racket began in Surat and spread to Rajkot
  • The accused had launched their own cryptocurrency named Megatron

As part of an alleged cryptocurrency racket, the Rajkot crime branch in Gujarat have arrested two people from Surat for duping 17 people of Rs. 38 lakh by promising them higher returns on their cryptocurrency investments. As per the police, the alleged crypto racket was masterminded by an individual based out of Dubai with four people under the police radar at the moment, two of which have been arrested. The four accused launched the scheme in September 2020, after setting up a portal named 'cybertron.live' and tricked people into signing smart contracts that took their funds.

The arrested suspects, identified as Brijesh Gadiyali and Kiran Panchasara, are both residents of Surat. While two other accused, Dhaval Laheri and Hitesh Gupta, remain at large. Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agarwal claims that the two individuals that are yet to be arrested are likely abroad. The commissioner also confirmed that the racket might have begun in Surat but spread to Rajkot soon after.

As per a NewsroomPost report, the accused advised people to invest in Tron, a cryptocurrency that they promised would pay investors a 2 percent profit per day in their virtual wallets. Within 150 days, the investment more than tripled. They instructed the investors to find others like them in order to instantly triple their investment and receive an extra 10 percent commission as a reward for adding others to the scheme.

The 17 victims involved in the scheme invested Rs. 52.20 lakh and received Rs. 13.90 lakh in return via various channels that include cash, bank transfers. According to the Rajkot crime branch inspector, VK Gadhvi, the accused had launched their own cryptocurrency named Megatron, during a show that was held in Udaipur.

The accused had also promised the investors that the value of Megatron and Tron would be the same, the police inspector said. The value of Megatron decreased on the following day and it was valued at Rs. 00.001, which lead to a loss of Rs. 38 lakh, the police added.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tron, Scam, Crypto Scam, Cryptocurrency Scam, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
