RadioShack Plans to Usher Elderly CEOs into Crypto Space, Considers Launching Exchange

RadioShack says it will bridge the gap between CEOs who lead the world’s corporations and the new world of cryptocurrencies.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 23 December 2021 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ RadioShack

RadioShack is a 100-year old retail brand that was recently rebranded

Highlights
  • RadioShack says crypto firms must make users feel comfortable
  • Aims to bring business decision-makers into crypto space
  • Brand believes entering the crypto market early will be profitable

American retailer RadioShack that rebranded itself into an online-focused brand in 2020, is considering to foray further into the crypto market as an exchange platform. Banking on its established market reputation, the company is planning to target older CEOs and help them enter the crypto space. Citing research, RadioShack website says the average CEO age for companies is 68 years, but people that age often refrain from trying out new technologies.

The company, that recently launched its own native token RADIO, believes that cryptocurrency companies are not taking the “old-school, customer feel comfortable” approach to rope in elderly investors to enter the crypto space.

“There is a real generational gap between the average crypto buyer and the average business decision-maker. This demographic difference creates a substantial psychological barrier to crypto adoption. ‍We will be the bridge between the CEOs who lead the world's corporations and the new world of cryptocurrencies,” says the company website.

Earlier this month, the 100-year-old company that was founded in 1921 also launched RadioShack DeFi (decentralised finance). These DeFi systems make financial products appear on public blockchain without falling under the regulations of banks and national or international administration

“Crypto hasn't even gotten started yet. What an opportunity for those who come to market quickly,” an official RadioShack blog said.

The cryptocurrency market is booming internationally. Presently, the global crypto market capitalisation is around $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,15,66,720 crore) as per the data by CoinMarketCap.

The year 2021 has emerged as a benchmark for the crypto market in other ways as well.

For instance, a recent report by PitchBook Data revealed that crypto-related firms collectively raised more than $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,27,617 crore) from venture capital firms in 2021, making it the highest collection so far. In 2018, the same number was $8 billion (roughly Rs. 60,704 crore).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: RadioShack, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Exchange
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
  1. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  2. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak, Multiple Variants Expected
  4. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  5. The Best Internet Memes of 2021
  6. Vivo V23 5G's BIS, SIRIM Certifications Hint at Imminent India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  8. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  9. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Coins Worth $134 Million
  10. OnePlus Tipped to Launch Two New Smart TVs in India: All Details
