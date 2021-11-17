Technology News
Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction NFT Launch Hits Roadblock After Miramax Files Suit

Pulp Fiction was released by Miramax and the company has their own plans to release NFTs for the 1994 classic.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 17 November 2021 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Heather Ikei/ AMPAS

Miramax has filed a suit against Quentin Tarantino

Highlights
  • Seven NFTs based on Pulp Fiction are expected to be launched
  • Miramax said it sent a cease and desist letter to Tarantino
  • Miramax says Tarantino kept his NFT plans a secret from the studio

Film studio Miramax has sued director Quentin Tarantino over his decision to announce a series of non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles based on his classic film Pulp Fiction. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Calfornia, cites copyright and trademark infringement and a breach of contract, setting the stage for a battle over who gains the rights to release NFTs for a film — the artist or its copyright holder.

The 22-page complaint, which is publicly available courtesy of Deadline, has Miramax stating that the company had previously sent a cease and desist letter to Tarantino asking him to stop plans to sell the Pulp Fiction NFTs, but Tarantino instead "intensified and expanded" his plans.

According to the complaint, Miramax alleges Tarantino kept his plans to release the NFTs of the movie a secret from the studio, despite him knowing that the studio owns a majority of the rights to the film.

Miramax's strongly-worded suit claims Tarantino as being "eager to cash in on the [NFT] boom" in announcing the collectables in partnership with SCRT Labs, as one of the first projects to launch on the Secret Network blockchain network. The seven NFTs planned to be released are expected to be based on Pulp Fiction's original screenplay and feature content that only each respective owner can view, such as exclusive audio commentary with previously-unreleased content.

The studio goes on to state that Tarantino signed over "nearly all of his rights" to the movie to Miramax in 1993, including the rights to sell Pulp Fiction exclusives and secrets.

Miramax said it is seeking compensation for damages from Tarantino, and brought forward the lawsuit to "enforce, preserve and protect" its "intellectual property rights" and protect its copyright from other Miramax collaborators who believe "they have the rights to pursue similar deals".

An attorney representing Tarantino told The Hollywood Reporter that the director believes his right to "screenplay reproduction" allows for the creation of the NFT collectables. Miramax, meanwhile, claims that they own the right to release NFTs based on Pulp Fiction and even have plans to do so.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pulp Fiction, NFT, Miramax, Quentin Tarantino, Cryptocurrency, Non Fungible Token
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
