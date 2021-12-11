Technology News
loading

Prime Minister Modi Says Cryptocurrency Should Be Used to Boost Democracy, Not Harm It

Crypto Bill that would potentially regulate the trading of cryptocurrencies in India is scheduled to be presented in Parliament after Cabinet approval.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 11 December 2021 12:32 IST
Prime Minister Modi Says Cryptocurrency Should Be Used to Boost Democracy, Not Harm It

Policymakers say unregulated transactions in digital currencies could hurt economic stability

Highlights
  • Modi Government is considering legislation to regulate cryptocurrency
  • Former RBI governor Subbarao expressed concerns regarding cryptocurrency
  • Subbarao said cryptocurrency can rob RBI of its control on money supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

Policymakers in India say unregulated transactions in digital currencies could hurt macroeconomic and financial stability. After initially planning to ban cryptocurrencies, the Modi government is instead considering legislation to regulate their use.

"We must ... jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," Modi told a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

There are an estimated 15 million to 20 million cryptocurrency investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around Rs. 40,000 crore, according to industry estimates. The government does not provide any official data.

Recently, Duvvuri Subbarao, the former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, expressed his concerns regarding cryptocurrencies. Subbarao said that if legalised, cryptocurrencies can rob the central bank of its control on money supply and inflation management in the country. Subbarao shared his assessment while addressing a webinar organised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and New York University (NYU) Stern School of Business this week.

The developments come amid India's plan of banning all private cryptocurrencies from operating in the country was listed as an agenda to be discussed in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament last month.

The proposed legislation also seeks to make those who infringe the law subject to be arrested without a warrant and being held without bail along with being liable to pay hefty fines.

The bill will be presented before the Indian parliament after it gets approvals from the Union Cabinet.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Narendra Modi, Cryptocurrency, Duvvuri Subbarao
OnePlus Suspends Rollout of OxygenOS 12 Update for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Over Major Bugs: Report

Related Stories

Prime Minister Modi Says Cryptocurrency Should Be Used to Boost Democracy, Not Harm It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications and Colour Variants Have Leaked
  2. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  4. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor Announced
  5. OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 India Support Pages Spotted, Launch Imminent
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  8. Vivo Y55s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in China
  9. PS Plus Annual Subscription Now at Half Price: All Details
  10. MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) First Impressions: Old is New Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Prime Minister Modi Says Cryptocurrency Should Be Used to Boost Democracy, Not Harm It
  2. OnePlus Suspends Rollout of OxygenOS 12 Update for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Over Major Bugs: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Colour Options, Configurations Leak; Galaxy Tab A8 Renders Also Surface
  4. Facebook Rolls Out ‘Year Together’ Card, Lets Users Recap Biggest Moments of 2021
  5. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Alleged Case Surfaces Online; Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup, No Secondary Screen
  6. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Support Pages Surface Online, Launch Imminent
  7. Korean Becomes Fastest-Growing Language in India Thanks to Popularity of K-Pop, Squid Game: Duolingo Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Leak Shows Green Colour Variant
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India Launch May Be Around the Corner, Production Reportedly Started
  10. Oppo Find N Press Renders Tipping Design, Specifications Surface Ahead of December 15 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com