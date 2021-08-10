Technology News
loading

Poloniex Cryptocurrency Exchange Agrees to Pay $10.4 Million to Settle US SEC Charges

The SEC said despite operating its trading platform, Poloniex did not register as a national securities exchange with regulators.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 August 2021 12:39 IST
Poloniex Cryptocurrency Exchange Agrees to Pay $10.4 Million to Settle US SEC Charges

Poloniex did not register as a national securities exchange with regulators

Highlights
  • Poloniex chose increased profits over compliance
  • Poloniex was acquired in 2018 by Circle
  • Circle announced last month it plans to go public

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Poloniex has agreed to pay roughly $10.4 million (roughly Rs. 77.43 crores) to settle charges of operating as an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange.

The US regulator said Poloniex agreed to settle without admitting or denying the charges.

Launched in 2014, Poloniex was acquired in 2018 by Circle, a payments and digital currency firm whose backers include Goldman Sachs.

Circle announced last month it plans to go public later this year through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition in a deal that would value the cryptocurrency firm at $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 33,460 crores).

In Monday's order, the SEC said from July 2017 through November 2019, Poloniex operated a Web-based global trading platform that "facilitated buying and selling digital assets, including digital assets that were investment contracts and therefore securities." That trading platform was available to US investors as well.

The SEC said despite operating its trading platform, Poloniex did not register as a national securities exchange with regulators.

"Poloniex chose increased profits over compliance with the federal securities laws by including digital asset securities on its unregistered exchange," said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC enforcement division's cyber unit.

The order came amid a commitment from SEC Commissioner Gary Gensler to better oversee the cryptocurrency sector. Gensler, at a global conference last week, urged Congress to give the agency more authority to police cryptocurrency trading, lending and platforms, which he called a "Wild West" riddled with fraud and investor risk.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poloniex, SEC, Cryptocurrency
Ether Rocks: Digital Rock Paintings Fetching Six-Digit Figures on Ethereum Blockchain
Poloniex Cryptocurrency Exchange Agrees to Pay $10.4 Million to Settle US SEC Charges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  3. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  4. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  5. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  6. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  7. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Launched in India
  10. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch on August 17, Sale via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Assessing Launch Dates in August for CST-100 Starliner Space Capsule
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted in Hastily Pulled Instagram Teaser
  3. WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report
  4. Poloniex Cryptocurrency Exchange Agrees to Pay $10.4 Million to Settle US SEC Charges
  5. Vi RedX Family Plan With Up to Five Member Connections Launched
  6. Ether Rocks: Digital Rock Paintings Fetching Six-Digit Figures on Ethereum Blockchain
  7. Justice League 2 ‘A Number of Years Away’, DCEU Producer Charles Roven Says
  8. PUBG-Maker Krafton’s Share Prices Tumble as Much as 20 Percent on IPO Debut
  9. Amazon, Top Indian Seller Cloudtail End Relationship Amid Regulatory Heat Over Preferential Treatment
  10. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion to Launch in India on August 17, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com