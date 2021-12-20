Technology News
loading

Polkadot Launches First Batch of Parachains to Enable Interoperable Blockchain Ecosystem

Parachains will be able to interact seamlessly within the Polkadot ecosystem.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 20 December 2021 17:36 IST
Polkadot Launches First Batch of Parachains to Enable Interoperable Blockchain Ecosystem

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Zakaria A. Mustafa

Polkadot's first five parachains have gone live.

Highlights
  • Slots on Polkadot's main blockchain are allocated via auctions
  • Further slots will be allocated in batches over the coming months
  • Polkadot will offer 100 parachain slots

Polkadot, the popular open-source blockchain platform, has announced the introduction of its first parachains, short for parallelised chains, which aim to improve interoperability between numerous blockchains. Parachains, which are individual blockchains running in parallel within the Polkadot ecosystem on its network, have been in development for five years and mark a breakthrough for interconnected blockchain technology. Polkadot has launched its first five parachains, slot auctions for which began on November 11. The winners of the first auction include parachain teams focusing on a variety of topics from decentralised finance to investments and loans, as well as smart contracting.

The first five winners of the auction are Acala, Moonbeam, Parallel Finance, Astar, and Clover. They will be able to lease a slot on Polkadot's main blockchain, Relay Chain, for up to 96 weeks at a time. As the ecosystem grows, especially with the nascent emergence of metaverses, dozens of protocols will become increasingly visible. In that scenario, there will not be a single blockchain, but we will have several interconnected chains.

Ultimately, Polkadot's goal is to offer a total of 100 parachain slots. More slots will be allocated in batches over the coming months, promises Polkadot but not all the slots will be allocated via parachain slot auctions, as some will be used for governance-enabled common-good parachains and parathreads. "As more parachain teams connect a growing range of solutions to Polkadot, the network's vision of a more diverse, decentralised, and interoperable internet — Web3 — will become reality," states Polkadot in a press release.

The next batch of Polkadot auctions will begin on or around December 23. The second batch will feature six auctions in total, with the six winning parachains to be onboarded on or around March 11, 2022.

"The launch of parachains on Polkadot represents the culmination of the original vision outlined in the Polkadot Whitepaper (aka the Polkadot Paper) in 2016," the Polkadot team said in a statement.

"The Polkadot Paper outlined Polkadot's core features and sketched out the network's sharded multichain design. Parachains are the final piece of core functionality, as outlined in the paper, to be fully launched. How Polkadot evolves from here is up to its community of DOT holders, who will approve any future upgrades via the network's on-chain governance system."

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Polkadot, Blockchain, Polkadot Parachain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
Cryptocurrencies Bagged Largest Investment So Far in 2021, Beating Previous Records: Report

Related Stories

Polkadot Launches First Batch of Parachains to Enable Interoperable Blockchain Ecosystem
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. Spider-Man 4 in ‘Active’ Development, Kevin Feige Says
  4. iPhone SE 3 to Enter Trial Production Phase Soon: Report
  5. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets Exclusive Christmas Events With the Latest 1.8 Update
  2. Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops
  4. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 AI-Powered Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 60fps
  5. Polkadot Launches First Batch of Parachains to Enable Interoperable Blockchain Ecosystem
  6. Dubai World Trade Centre to Set Up Specialised Crypto Zone
  7. Cryptocurrencies Bagged Largest Investment So Far in 2021, Beating Previous Records: Report
  8. Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Reportedly Come With a 'Digital Enhancer' Camera Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com