Technology News
loading

Pokemon Go Developers Niantic Partners With Fold to Launch 'Real World Metaverse' With Bitcoin Rewards

Niantic's real-world mapping tech combines Fold's feature to let users earn Bitcoin rewards.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 24 November 2021 14:12 IST
Pokemon Go Developers Niantic Partners With Fold to Launch 'Real World Metaverse' With Bitcoin Rewards

Photo Credit: Fold

Fold AR is currently available for users to play in beta in the Fold App

Highlights
  • Niantic recently raised $300 million from Coatue
  • The AR experience lets players earn Bitcoin by claiming blocks
  • Niantic has plans of creating its own metaverse

Niantic, the developer behind the popular augmented reality (AR) game Pokemon Go, has joined hands with payments company Fold to launch an AR experience where players can earn Bitcoin in a virtual environment that the company describes as a "real world metaverse." The feature is currently available for Fold App users to play in beta, enabling them to earn Bitcoin and in-app benefits by exploring their physical surroundings. Niantic is working on expanding this experience, buoyed by Coatue's most recent $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,234.7 crore) investment into the company.

"This is the easiest, most fun way to get your first piece of Bitcoin," said Fold CEO Will Reeves. "Anyone can use our [Fold] app to earn Bitcoin and other rewards by exploring the world around them. For us, it's always been important to make participating in the Bitcoin economy easy for anyone, regardless of education or technical expertise."

Instead of finding rare creatures in the world around you, Fold users will be able to discover and collect Bitcoin and other prizes around them, thanks in part to Niantic's AR platform tech. Every 10 minutes, a new block containing fresh bounty is dropped in the vicinity of a player. Once a block is claimed, the user earns Satoshis, a kind of cryptocurrency, alongside other in-app rewards. There is an element of luck involved here though as you could lose your Bitcoin winnings if, for example, you come across a 'poison pill'.

Those interested in giving the feature a spin doesn't have to own a Fold card to play the game, although cardholders will be granted additional boosts and prizes. Once the game has been fully released, customers will also be able to hide and trade Bitcoin.

The Pokémon Go developer's vision for the metaverse is quite different from the one Facebook aka Meta is promoting, which aims at connecting users in VR. Niantic's founder and CEO John Hanke actually published a blog post earlier this year saying this approach relies on virtual reality, popularised by Ready Player One, is a "dystopian nightmare."

Niantic's vision involves creating an "ever-evolving AR map of the world" to "make the real world come alive with information and interactivity," Hanke said at the time. The funding from Coatue will aim at expanding the Lightship ARDK, Niantic's augmented technology that it started licensing to other developers earlier this month.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: blockchain, Niantic, metaverse, Bitcoin, Coatue, Fold, augmented reality, AR
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More
OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month, Colour Options Leak

Related Stories

Pokemon Go Developers Niantic Partners With Fold to Launch 'Real World Metaverse' With Bitcoin Rewards
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  4. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  5. Hawkeye Review: Is Marvel’s Breezy Christmas Series Too Light-Weight?
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Motorola Moto G31 Tipped to Launch This Month in India, Price Leaked
  8. Hawkeye Episode 2 Recap: Jeremy Renner Goes LARPing
  9. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  10. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Beta-Testing Sticker Creation Feature, Stable Version Said to Launch Soon
  2. Pokemon Go Developers Niantic Partners With Fold to Launch 'Real World Metaverse' With Bitcoin Rewards
  3. OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month, Colour Options Leak
  4. Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More
  5. PUBG: New State Mandatory Update Brings Anti-Cheating Measures, Krafton Closes Loopholes Used by Hackers
  6. Mozilla Firefox Lockwise Password App Reaches End-of-Life, Will Stop Support From December 13
  7. Facebook, Twitter Should Be Overseen by New Regulator, India Parliamentary Panel Recommends
  8. T-Mobile to Settle US Probe Into 2020 Outage for $19.5 Million
  9. NASA's Kepler Data Adds 301 Planets, Thanks to Machine Learning
  10. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com