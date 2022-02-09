Technology News
loading

PayPal Appoints Six-Member Advisory Council on Blockchain, Indian-Origin Neha Narula Included

The members appointed by PayPal are experts who have been working in and around the fields of crypto and blockchain.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 9 February 2022 16:34 IST
PayPal Appoints Six-Member Advisory Council on Blockchain, Indian-Origin Neha Narula Included

Photo Credit: Facebook/ PayPal

PayPal was established in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California

Highlights
  • Chris Brummer, Timothy Massad are part of the council
  • Professor Shafi Goldwasser also included
  • PayPal is likely to explore the crypto sector in coming days

PayPal, the US-based online payment processer is ramping research and development (R&D) initiatives around the crypto sector within the company. An advisory council of six members has been put in place by the San Jose, California-based company in order to get insights on crypto and blockchain technologies. The digital payments firm has been initiating crypto-supporting projects in some ways lately, and is likely to explore deeper into the sector in the coming days.

Indian-origin Neha Narula has made it to PayPal's crypto advisory council. Narula has been the Director of MIT Media Labs' digital currency initiative. She has previously also been in charge of a project to help the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston build a digital currency aimed at scaling for consumer usage.

“To support not only our current and future products in the space but our broader mission of leading the way towards a more affordable, efficient and inclusive digital financial system, we have established a cross-disciplinary advisory council on Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies (BCDC),” the 1998-established company said in a statement.

Fortress Investment Group Co-CEO Peter Briger and Georgetown University Law Center professor Chris Brummer have also made it to the council along with Weizmann Institute of Science professor Shafi Goldwasser, former Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair Timothy Massad, and MIT Sloan School of Management finance professor Antoinette Schoar.

The development comes in the backdrop of PayPal reportedly working on its own stablecoin called PayPal Coin.

The financial firm has been making strides in the crypto sector for a while now.

In October 2020, PayPal launched a new service enabling millions of its users in the US to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies.

Later in September 2021, the company launched cryptocurrency trading on the platform in the United Kingdom.

Amid this crypto services expansion, PayPal believes that “it is crucial to engage with the world's best leaders to better understand the industry's most compelling opportunities and complex challenges”.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PayPal, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Book of Boba Fett Review: Star Wars (Series) Better Off Without Boba Fett
Top White House Science Adviser Eric Lander Resigns Over Treatment of Staff

Related Stories

PayPal Appoints Six-Member Advisory Council on Blockchain, Indian-Origin Neha Narula Included
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  3. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  5. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Debuts Alongside Flagship Galaxy S22 Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Hi-Res Renders, Key Specifications Leak
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: All Details
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  10. The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. DeFi Giant Aave Launches Decentralised Social Media Platform Lens Protocol
  4. New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
  5. Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement
  6. Facebook, Instagram Are Hot Spots for Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel
  7. Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls 26,681 US Vehicles Over Windshield Defrosting Software
  8. Japan’s Line Pay to Add Native Crypto Token LINK as Payment Option at Select Digital Merchants
  9. Ubisoft Partners With The Sandbox to Bring Rabbids to the Metaverse
  10. Focus on Electric, Hybrid Vehicles as India Sees Shift in Mobility: Deloitte Consumer Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency