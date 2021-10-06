Technology News
loading

Parliamentarian in Tonga Pushes for Bitcoin Legalisation

In June, the chief of Tonga’s reserve bank had said it was unlikely that Bitcoin would be adopted as a legal tender

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 6 October 2021 17:48 IST
Parliamentarian in Tonga Pushes for Bitcoin Legalisation

Bitcoin is world's most-valued cryptocurrency

Highlights
  • Tonga is an island nation in the South Pacific
  • Tonga is the highest remittance-dependent country
  • Tonga's reserve bank called the move unlikely

A parliamentarian in Tonga is trying to convince the government to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender in the country. Bitcoin is the world's most-valued cryptocurrency that is currently trading at over $52,000 (roughly Rs. 39.6 lakhs). Parliamentarian Lord Fusitu'a believes that Tonga should follow El Salvador and recognise Bitcoin as legal tender. He believes that the island nation loses a large chunk of the money sent from its citizens working abroad as fees for remittance platforms.

The crypto-enthusiast believes that Tonga should start by adopting the Strike digital wallet, which is based on the Bitcoin Lightning Network so that the citizens working abroad can send back money home without any extra charges. Between 250,000 to 300,000 Tongan people have migrated to other countries, in order to earn money. For the 100,000 inhabitants of Tonga, the money their family or relatives send from other countries makes for an essential part of their livelihood and national economy.

“Tonga is the highest remittance-dependent country on earth. Between 38 per cent and 41.1 per cent of our GDP, depending on which World Bank figures you use, are remittances. So, nearly half our economy is money sent back from our diaspora,” a report by Financial Review quoted Lord Fusitu'a as saying.

As a service fee, international money transfer platform Western Union chugs down 30 percent of the remittances that must reach Tonga from its diaspora working in foreign countries.

“So, our GDP in 2020 was $510 million (roughly Rs. 3828.8 crores), so 30 percent of that or $60 million (roughly Rs. 450 crores) is fees alone to Western Union,” the parliamentarian added.

Citing El Salvador's fate, Lord Fusitu'a said Western Union was cutting over 50 percent of their remittance, which however, will no longer be an issue. In September, El Salvador became the first country to legalise Bitcoin as a legal tender alongside the US Dollar – that will facilitate international monetary transactions, without any extra fee.

Despite reluctance from Tonga's Reserve Bank over legalising Bitcoin, Lord Fusitu'a is preparing a bill to be extended before King of Tonga, Tupou VI as well as, Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa, the Prime Minister of the country.

In May 2022, the tabled private member's bill will require for and against votes from the Tongan authorities and cabinet ministers, the result of which will decide Bitcoin's entry into the country.

Earlier in June, Sione Ngongo Kioa, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Tonga, said they were not considering the adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender anytime soon.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Parliament, Tonga, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, El Salvador
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Pinterest Launches New Advertising Features for Brands to Drive Shopping

Related Stories

Parliamentarian in Tonga Pushes for Bitcoin Legalisation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  3. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Watch the First Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon
  9. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  10. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Quantum Computer Maker Rigetti to Go Public via $1.5 Billion SPAC Deal
  2. Parliamentarian in Tonga Pushes for Bitcoin Legalisation
  3. Pinterest Launches New Advertising Features for Brands to Drive Shopping
  4. WhatsApp Spotted Testing a Custom Privacy Setting for Profile Photos on Android
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Three Colour Options
  6. Google to Invest $1 Billion in Africa Over Five Years to Ensure Access to Fast, Cheaper Internet
  7. If Facebook Is the Problem, Is a Social Media Regulator the Fix? Whistleblower Says Yes
  8. SHIB Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Over Two Days, Boosting Prices
  9. Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021: Benjamin List, David MacMillan Win for Work on Molecular Construction
  10. Nvidia Offers EU Concessions Over $54-Billion Arm Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com