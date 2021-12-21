Technology News
loading

Parler to Expand Into NFTs to Tap Into the Burgeoning Digital Asset

“Parler will continue building its digital offering with an NFT pipeline that builds communities,” the company said.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 December 2021 09:43 IST
Parler to Expand Into NFTs to Tap Into the Burgeoning Digital Asset

Parler went dark for about a month after being cut off by Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon 

Highlights
  • Parler was launched in 2018 as a social-media site
  • It quickly gained traction from supporters of former US President Trump
  • An NFT is a digital asset usually bought with cryptocurrencies

Social media platform Parler said on Monday it will expand its business into non-fungible tokens (NFT), in a move that underpins the rapid growth of the digital asset in recent months.

An NFT, which is a digital asset usually bought with cryptocurrencies or in dollars, encompasses everything from images, videos to text. The ownership record is tracked on the blockchain, which serves as a public ledger allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity.

Traded since around 2017, NFTs initially gained popularity in early 2021 and then around August.

Last week, former US first lady Melania Trump launched an NFT and blockchain technology venture, which was spearheaded by Parler.

"Parler will continue building its digital offering with an NFT pipeline that builds communities and fosters creativity while furthering its commitment to free speech and security," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The app was launched in 2018 as a social-media site, styling itself as a free-speech space for those seeking an alternative to major platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. It quickly gained traction from supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

Parler, however, went dark for about a month after being cut off by major technology platforms Apple, Google parent Alphabet, and Amazon that accused the app of failing to police violent content related to the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Parler, NFT, Cryptocurrency
The Top Tech Gift Ideas for Christmas 2021

Related Stories

Parler to Expand Into NFTs to Tap Into the Burgeoning Digital Asset
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three 'World-First' Innovations
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  5. iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  6. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  7. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Amazon Winter Shopping Store Sale Announced: Deals, Offers
  10. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet Launched in India: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Storm Warning: Expert Says at Least Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From the Sun
  2. Parler to Expand Into NFTs to Tap Into the Burgeoning Digital Asset
  3. iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Cornell Professor Believes Bitcoin's Days Are Numbered, Lauds Altcoins for Better Use of Blockchain
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three World-First Innovations, Company Claims
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets Exclusive Christmas Events With the Latest 1.8 Update
  7. Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes
  8. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops
  9. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 AI-Powered Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 60fps
  10. Polkadot Launches First Batch of Parachains to Enable Interoperable Blockchain Ecosystem
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com