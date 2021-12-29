Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cryptocurrency
  • TV Star Paris Hilton Launches Metaverse Business 'Paris World' on Roblox

TV Star Paris Hilton Launches Metaverse Business 'Paris World' on Roblox

Paris Hilton has created an island in the online virtual world, dubbed Paris World, where visitors can explore digital replicas of her Beverly Hills estate among other things.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 December 2021 11:01 IST
TV Star Paris Hilton Launches Metaverse Business 'Paris World' on Roblox

Paris World will collect small payments for purchasing virtual clothing or booking a ride on a jet-ski

Highlights
  • Paris Hilton joins a clutch of celebrities rushing to embrace metaverse
  • Brands launched line of digital ready-to-wear fashion for Roblox avatars
  • Hilton has also tapped into the mania for non-fungible tokens

Paris Hilton commands as much as $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.47 crores) a night working as a celebrity DJ, entertaining partiers at clubs in China, Dubai and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza.

This New Year's Eve, she will be playing an electronic set for the revelers who drop by a venue of a different sort — her virtual island on Roblox.

Hilton created an island in the online virtual world, dubbed Paris World, where visitors can explore digital replicas of her Beverly Hills estate and its dog mansion, stroll a boardwalk inspired by the neon carnival wedding celebration she and husband Carter Reum hosted earlier this year at the Santa Monica Pier in California, and explore the island in a luxury sports car or Sunray yacht.

Like other virtual hangouts, Paris World will collect small payments for purchasing virtual clothing or booking a ride on a jet-ski.

“For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” said Hilton, who worked to create aspects of her globe-trotting life for fans. “Not everybody gets to experience that, so that's what we've been working together on over the past year — giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world.”

Hilton, 40, joins a clutch of celebrities and brands rushing to embrace the metaverse, a broad term referring to a persistent virtual world. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg popularised the term this year he renamed the company to Meta to emphasise the metaverse's central role to the company's future.

Brands such as Tommy Hilfiger brand launched a line of digital ready-to-wear fashion for Roblox avatars. Nike opened a virtual world called Nikeland in November, where visitors can play dodgeball with friends, lace on a pair of virtual Air Force 1 sneakers and win medals. Rappers Lil Nas X and Travis Scott have also held concerts last year for millions of virtual concertgoers.

For the socialite and reality TV-star turned entrepreneur, Paris World is the latest venture launched by her new media company, 11:11 Media. She and veteran media executive Bruce Gersh aim to capitalise on the burgeoning creator economy, in which celebrities like Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James leverage their influence to produce films, television shows and podcasts, brand marketing and to sell merchandise.

Hilton is most widely known for the reality television show “The Simple Life,” in which she and celebrity socialite Nicole Richie ditched their limos to travel America aboard a Greyhound bus.

Hilton says the dumb blonde act was a put-on, “I was always in on the joke, but I knew exactly what I was doing. Behind the scenes, I was building a brand.”

She has leveraged her gossip pages notoriety into 19 different consumer product lines, including perfumes, apparel, lingerie, cosmetics, sunglasses watches, shoes, handbags and jewelry, which together generated an estimated $4 billion (roughly Rs. 29,883 crores) in revenue over the past decade, the company disclosed.

Investment-banker husband Reum introduced Hilton to Gersh, a former Walt Disney and Time executive, to create a media enterprise around one of pop culture's original influencers.

Since those early discussions, 11:11 Media has launched “This Is Paris,” a podcast in which she speaks candidly about her family and friends, and a pair of reality TV series, “Cooking With Paris” on Netflix and “Paris In Love,” about her engagement and marriage to Reum.

Hilton has also tapped into the mania for non-fungible tokens, collaborating with designer Blake Kathryn to sell three unique pieces of digital art — one of which fetched in excess of $1.1 million (roughly Rs. 8.21 crores), according to online auction platform Nifty Gateway.

“The final piece of the digital space is the metaverse,” said Gersh. “ We think that there's a real opportunity for Paris to influence, even at a younger level than who her core customer is. We've built a fantastic, whimsical world that we believe her fans and new fans will just love.”

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ferrari Signs Deal With Blockchain Firm Velas to Create Digital Products for Fans

Related Stories

TV Star Paris Hilton Launches Metaverse Business 'Paris World' on Roblox
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  4. All You Need to Know About New Star Wars Series, The Book of Boba Fett
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  7. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 Premium Smartwatch, Xiaomi Buds 3 ANC Earbuds Launched
  10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Teased to Get Two Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports
  2. Vivo Y21T India Launch Date Tipped to Be January 3, Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  3. India Smartphone Market Growth to Accelerate, Around 200 Million Shipments Expected in 2022: Market Analysts
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Receiving OxygenOS A.15 Update With December 2021 Security Patch, Improved Video Stability
  5. Apple Says Foxconn’s iPhone Plant in India Doesn’t Meet Standards for Workers’ Dorms After Mass Food Poisoning
  6. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 5 Launch
  7. iQoo 9 Series Launch Date Is January 5, Specifications Confirmed to Include 4,700mAh Battery, 120W Charging
  8. US Lawsuit Claiming Microsoft-Owned LinkedIn Overcharged Advertisers Dismissed
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Can be Questioned in Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode, US Court Judge Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com