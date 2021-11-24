Technology News
loading

Palau Partners With Ripple As It Looks to Create National Digital Currency

The economy of Palau relies on the money its abroad working diaspora sends back home.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 November 2021 19:24 IST
Palau Partners With Ripple As It Looks to Create National Digital Currency

Photo Credit: Freepik

Palau's economy is impacted by remittances

Highlights
  • Republic of Palau likely to introduce its own digital currency
  • The digital currency will be based on the US Dollar
  • Palau has inked a deal with US-based crypto firm Ripple

The island country of the Republic of Palau has partnered with San Francisco, US-headquartered crypto solutions provider Ripple to explore the creation of its national digital currency. The partnership will first focus on developing avenues for inter-border payments that could be facilitated by this digital currency that will be backed by the US dollar, if all goes according to the plans. As part of the deal, Ripple will provide tech, business, design, and policy support to Palau. The government of Palau wishes to provide people with an alternate to bank currencies with expanded financial access.

According to the announcement, if Palau gets a national digital currency, the authorities there are open to experimenting with its use cases on decentralised public blockchain called XRP Ledger (XPRL).

Palau is a country with approximately 340 islands, forming the western chain of the Caroline Islands located in the Pacific Ocean. The economy of the country is impacted by remittances — the money sent back home by its diaspora, employed abroad.

Such nations, depending on remittances, get more money from its native people working out if transactions were done using the crypto technology. Since cryptocurrencies are not regulated by any bank, no service fee is charged on cross-border financial transfers.

As a service fee, international money transfer platforms chug down a significant percent of the remittances and transfers a lesser amount than intended.

Earlier in October, a Parliamentarian from Tonga, the last Polynesian kingdom of the South Pacific had also addressed the subject.

The official, at the time had said that Western Union was cutting over 50 percent of their remittance, a hurdle another small nation El Salvador tackled by legalising Bitcoin as a legal tender.

For now, Ripple is looking forward to assisting Palau get its own national digital currency.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to bring together our technology and experience with the unique characteristics of Palau to make a real economic and social impact for the country,” said James Wallis, vice president of Central Bank Engagements at Ripple.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Palau, Ripple, Digital Coin, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Disappearing Tweets on iOS, Says Tweets Should Now 'Stay Put' While Scrolling
Palau Partners With Ripple As It Looks to Create National Digital Currency
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Get New Custom Sticker Maker Feature: How to Use
  4. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  5. Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
  6. Lenovo AIO 520 Launched With 23.8-Inch Display, Intel Core i5 Processor
  7. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing
  9. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Fast Charging Support
  10. Hawkeye Review: Is Marvel’s Breezy Christmas Series Too Light-Weight?
#Latest Stories
  1. Palau Partners With Ripple As It Looks to Create National Digital Currency
  2. Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Disappearing Tweets on iOS, Says Tweets Should Now 'Stay Put' While Scrolling
  3. IMF Warns El Salvador to Consider Risks of Bitcoin as Legal Tender
  4. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Oppo Watch Free, Next-Gen TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in India in January Alongside Oppo Reno 7 Series
  6. Honor 60 Series Set to Launch on December 1, Design Tipped via Promotional Video
  7. Xiaomi 12 Camera Specifications Spotted Online; May Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  8. Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Brings Price Cuts on Hitman 3, Darkest Dungeon 2, More Games
  9. Regal Cinemas Ropes in Flexa to Accept Cryptocurrencies as Payment for Movie Tickets, Popcorn
  10. Apple Plans to Tap TSMC to Produce Its Own iPhone 5G Modems: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com