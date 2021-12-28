Technology News
loading

Ozzy Osbourne Jumps Onto NFT Bandwagon With Bat-Themed Collection, Adds One-of-a-Kind Feature

Osbourne’s NFTs show swanky bat avatars, complete with ornaments and sunglasses.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 28 December 2021 16:27 IST
Ozzy Osbourne Jumps Onto NFT Bandwagon With Bat-Themed Collection, Adds One-of-a-Kind Feature

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne’s CryptoBatz collection comprises 9,666 unique avatars

Highlights
  • The name of Ozzy Osbourne’s NFT collection is CryptoBatz
  • The new mutation feature will give way to MutantBatz
  • Ozzy Osbourne’s collection will have 9,666 unique NFTs

Ozzy Osbourne, the British heavy metal legend, has decided to enter the NFT space with his first collection called Cryptobatz. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles supported on the blockchain network. With his collection, Osbourne is also pioneering a new feature linked to his NFT pieces, called MutantBatz. This specific feature will allow the Osbourne's NFT pieces to mutate with other NFTs held by buyers and create a new NFT piece. So far, NFT makers like Bored Ape Yacht Club, SupDucks, and CrypToadz have joined forces with Osbourne to let his NFTs mix with their pieces.

In total, 9,666 NFT pieces inspired by bats will be unveiled in January 2022 by Osbourne.

The bat theme of Osbourne's NFT collection is in reminder of an infamous on-stage moment of the singer, when he bit off the head of a bat while performing in Des Moines, Iowa, US, in 1982 thinking it was made of rubber.

“I've been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked [my wife] Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own,” Osbourne told The Rolling Stone.

A pre-sale for the project is now open through the CryptoBatz discord channel. Further, 2,500 guaranteed CryptoBat pre-sale whitelist passes will also be made available exclusively through the same channel.

Successful applicants will be able to mint up to three CryptoBatz per digital wallet.

The general public will be able to mint Osbourne's NFTs in early February.

Later in the year, the singer will be launching a treasure hunt game for CryptoBatz owners which could earn winners up to 100 mutated NFTs.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crore), up by over eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

Surging sales and hefty prices on NFTs have baffled many but the multi-fold growth shows little or no depreciation whatsoever.

In recent times, other artists like Kings of Leon and Grimes also auctioned off some NFT pieces.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Non Fungible Tokens, NFT, Ozzy Osbourne, Cryptobatz
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
China Slams US After Space Station’s ‘Close Encounters’ With Elon Musk’s Satellites

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Jumps Onto NFT Bandwagon With Bat-Themed Collection, Adds One-of-a-Kind Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  3. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  5. Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV With 70-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  6. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  7. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. 5G Services to Roll Out in Delhi, Mumbai, More Cities in 2022
  10. Crypto Transactions Should Be Banned, Swadeshi Jagran Manch Demands
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung’s Galaxy Store Contains Apps That Could Infect Phones With Malware: Report
  2. Zoom Acquires Broadcast Tools for Professional, Large-Scale Virtual Events
  3. Ozzy Osbourne Jumps Onto NFT Bandwagon With Bat-Themed Collection, Adds One-of-a-Kind Feature
  4. China Slams US After Space Station’s ‘Close Encounters’ With Elon Musk’s Satellites
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Teased, to Retail on Amazon
  6. Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021 Winners: iPhone 13 Named Smartphone of the Year
  7. Vivo Y75 5G BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  8. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Variants Revealed as Pre-Launch Sale Begins in China
  10. Crypto Scammers Will Get Up to Five Years of Jail, Fine of AED 1 Million Under New UAE Regulations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com