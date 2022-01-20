Technology News
Opera Releases Web3 Browser to Let Users Seamlessly Link Crypto Wallets to Blockchain Services

Opera's crypto browser will allow users to link wallets like Metamask, apart from its native crypto wallet that was launched in 2018.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 20 January 2022 14:52 IST
Opera Releases Web3 Browser to Let Users Seamlessly Link Crypto Wallets to Blockchain Services

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Opera

Opera's new browser offers direct, frictionless access to Web3 services

Highlights
  • Opera has launched the beta version of its “Crypto Browser Project”
  • Opera's Web3 browser features a news and data aggregator section
  • The beta is currently available for Windows, Mac, and Android

Opera, the team behind the popular multi-platform browser has now unveiled a new browser project which the company dubbed “Crypto Browser Project,” aimed at offering users direct access to Web3 services with beta versions already rolling out for Windows, Mac, and Android. With the crypto browser project, Opera intends to make it easier for crypto natives, as well as relative newbies to browse decentralised apps (dApps), access blockchain games and metaverse portals more seamlessly across platforms and devices.

The new beta offering from Opera places Web3 front and centre in the browsing experience. The browser comes equipped with a news and data aggregator, dubbed 'Crypto Corner' — a dedicated space with key information including crypto news, crypto asset prices, and gas fees, in addition to crypto events, airdrops, and even podcasts.

“The Opera Crypto Browser Project is about more than just surfing traditional websites through a one-size-fits-all solution,” Opera said in its announcement. “It's specifically designed to work with a variety of decentralised apps, or dApps, as well as provide deeper functionality than a traditional browser that has a basic web wallet add-on.”

Browsers have been a major way for people to get into crypto and web3 using wallet extensions that allow access to dApps. One of the most popular wallets is MetaMask, which provides access to Ethereum blockchain-based dApps directly from many browsers. In 2021, MetaMask had more than 10 million monthly active users and became the leading noncustodial wallet for users globally.

But this isn't Opera's first attempt at a service that caters towards crypto users. In 2018, Opera began its journey into crypto with a built-in wallet, since then the company has continued to integrate support for other Web3 technologies. With the wallet, users could interact with the Ethereum blockchain and dApps.

Since then, Opera has added integrations with Bitcoin, decentralised domain name service 'Unstoppable Domains', as well as the Celo and Nevros crypto platforms. The company also announced partnerships with Layer-2 protocols Near, Polygon and Solana.

Opera is also well known for its privacy and security features, which are also baked into the browser, such as a free no-log virtual private networking service, a native ad blocker and tracker blocker. Users can also use a secure clipboard built directly into the browser that will allow them to safely copy and paste without leaking information.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
