Technology News
loading

OpenSea Reverses Decision to Limit NFTs Created via Its Free Mining Tool After Community Backlash

The free minting tool offered by OpenSea allowed creators to make NFTs without worrying about the costs of the minting process.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 28 January 2022 16:37 IST
OpenSea Reverses Decision to Limit NFTs Created via Its Free Mining Tool After Community Backlash

Photo Credit: OpenSea

NFT creators were livid with OpenSea's decision to limit use to its free NFT minting tool

Highlights
  • OpenSea has announced that it will reverse its minting limit
  • OpenSea noted that its free minting feature was being abused
  • The NFT platform also apologised to creators after reversing the limit

The world's largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, recently decided to impose a limit to its free minting tool, only to roll back on the call which posed a 50-item limit on minting NFTs on the platform using its smart contracts. Before now, OpenSea users were free to mint as many NFTs as they liked on the platform using its own internal collection storefront contract. However, the recent announcement of a cap on minting and collecting NFTs came as a shock to the entire community.

OpenSea's new Twitter support account tweeted on January 27 that it had “updated our [OpenSea] collection storefront contract limits” to only allow five collections per NFT wallet or user, and a maximum of 50 items or NFT collectibles in each collection. OpenSea's primary Twitter account retweeted the original tweet shortly after with a subsequent tweet in the thread stating, “We know this change may impact our community so please don't hesitate to share how this affects your creative flow.”

According to OpenSea's Twitter team, the decision to put a cap on these items was taken after it resolved issues relating to its creator tools. However, the sheer number of disgruntled users who responded to the NFT platform's second tweet took the company by surprise.

Some users lamented about their incomplete NFTs and how it would be a challenge to see it to the end. One user took to Twitter to tell the support team that his NFT upload had been stuck at 96 while he was looking to upload a total of hundred images. While creators could create a smart contract to help them navigate that aspect, it's a challenge.

According to some users, the platform charges about $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh) in gas fees during a smart contract deployment. Some angry users have threatened to take their arts away from the platform to other places. However, the decision has been reversed, and OpenSea's Twitter team has apologised to its users and community. Another issue that got users riled up was a message sent from OpenSea asking users to take down their old listings. This was because it suspected that a bug allowed some malicious actors to purchase NFTs for old prices instead of the current ones.

While the free limit reverse has taken place, the platform is still reviewing measures it can use to prevent bad actors from exploiting the system. This is one of the biggest issues that the NFT market is currently faced with, although it's far from the most serious one.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, OpenSea, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Intel Navigates Supply Chain Constraints to Hit Record Sales in 2021
Tencent Said to Makes Plans to Take US-Listed Streaming Firm DouYu Private

Related Stories

OpenSea Reverses Decision to Limit NFTs Created via Its Free Mining Tool After Community Backlash
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Said to Launch in India on February 16
  7. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  8. iPhone 14 Series May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models
  9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
  10. Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display Set to Launch on February 9
#Latest Stories
  1. Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch With Alexa Support, Over 100 Watch Faces Launched in India
  2. Belgian MP Christophe De Beukelaer Converts Salary Into Bitcoin, Becomes First in Europe to Do So
  3. Cyborg GT 120 Electric Sports Bike With 125kmph Top Speed, 180km Range Launched in India
  4. Smartphone Market Worldwide Recovered to Pre-COVID-19 Level in 2021, Samsung Maintained Lead: Canalys
  5. Ather Targets 1 Million Electric Scooters a Year as Demand Soars in India
  6. YouTube Shorts Could Be Getting a Voiceover Feature, APK Teardown Suggests
  7. Nubia Red Magic 7 Teased by Company, Specifications Tipped
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display, Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers India Launch Set for February 9
  9. UFL, an Upcoming FIFA Rival, Teases Gameplay; Cristiano Ronaldo Announced as Cover Star
  10. Tencent Said to Makes Plans to Take US-Listed Streaming Firm DouYu Private
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency