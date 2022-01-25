Technology News
loading

OpenSea Marketplace Bug Sees at Least $1 Million of NFTs Sold Below Market Price

The OpenSea bug was spotted by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 January 2022 11:17 IST
OpenSea Marketplace Bug Sees at Least $1 Million of NFTs Sold Below Market Price

Photo Credit: Bored Ape Yacht Club

BAYC NFTs are a popular collection of 10,000 unique bored apes created by Yuga Labs

Highlights
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club is a set of 10,000 cartoon ape NFTs
  • Crypto wallets are usually anonymous
  • OpenSea was founded in 2017

A bug in the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, allowed attackers to purchase at least $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.4 crore) worth of NFTs across multiple different wallets for significantly below market price, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said on Monday.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a form of cryptocurrency asset, which records the ownership status of digital files on blockchain. OpenSea is the largest marketplace for speculators and enthusiasts to trade their NFTs, with $4.8 billion (roughly Rs. 35,870 crore) worth of sales volume so far in January.

But a flaw in the marketplace allowed users to buy certain NFTs at prices which they had been listed for in the past, without the owner realising that they were still on sale.

OpenSea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The exploit appears to come from the fact that it was previously possible to re-list an NFT at a new price, without cancelling the previous listing," said Tom Robinson, chief scientist and co-founder at Elliptic.

"Those old listings are now being used to buy NFTs at prices specified in the past - often well below current market prices."

For example, an NFT of a cartoon ape from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, Bored Ape #9991, was bought for 0.77 of the cryptocurrency ether (around $1,747 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakh)) on Monday, despite the fact that such NFTs usually fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is a set of 10,000 algorithmically generated cartoon ape NFTs made by the US -based company Yuga Labs.

The NFT's original owner, who identified themselves on Twitter as "TBALLER.eth" (@T_BALLER6), tweeted their shock at the transaction, which they said they did not authorise:

"Yooo guys! Idk what just happened by why did my ape just sell for .77?????"

"I didn't list me ape at all…. Now I'm seeing DMs it sold for .77?????? Wtf??????"

Elliptic's Robinson said that he had identified eight NFTs stolen in this way so far, from eight different wallets, by three attacker wallets.

One person paid a total of $133,000 (roughly Rs. 99 lakh) for seven NFTs by exploiting the bug, before then quickly selling them on for $934,000 (roughly Rs. 7 crore), Robinson said.

He noted that while crypto wallets are usually anonymous, it may be possible for the attackers to be identified if they use an exchange to cash out into fiat currency.

As celebrities, investors, and top brands flock to the NFT market - where sales volumes and prices of some sought-after NFTs have seen eye-watering growth - the OpenSea bug may give some buyers reason to pause.

OpenSea was founded in 2017 and was recently valued at $13.3 billion (roughly Rs. 99,400 crore) in its latest round of venture funding.

Elliptic data shows that since 2020, $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,945 crore) has been stolen from users of decentralised finance (DeFi) through hacks.

"It's not common to see marketplace-wide exploits. We do see individual users being hacked and having their NFTs stolen, for example through phishing attacks, but it's not common to see something that affects potentially the entire marketplace," Robinson added.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, OpenSea, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Crytpocurrency, Cryptocurrency Prices, DeFi
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event to Take Place on February 9, New Leak Hints

Related Stories

OpenSea Marketplace Bug Sees at Least $1 Million of NFTs Sold Below Market Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Vodafone Idea Expects Another Hike in Mobile Services Rates This Year
  3. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased
  4. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch Launch, Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  6. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  8. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Bounces Back to $36,000 as Ether Plunges Following Weekend Crypto Market Crash
  2. iPhone 15 Pro LTPO OLED Displays Reportedly May Not Be Supplied by Samsung, BOE to Manufacture Them Instead
  3. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting Second ColorOS 12 Incremental Update With Camera Optimisation
  5. China Targets Celebrities, Fan Groups in New Month-Long Online Abuse Clean Up Campaign
  6. OpenSea Marketplace Bug Sees at Least $1 Million of NFTs Sold Below Market Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event to Take Place on February 9, New Leak Hints
  8. Lenovo Halo Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Expects Another Hike in Mobile Services Rates This Year, CEO Ravinder Takkar Says
  10. Apple Fined EUR 5 Million by Dutch Watchdog Over App Store Payment Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency