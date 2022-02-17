Technology News
New York Stock Exchange Goes Bullish on Crypto, Metaverse, NFT Plans; Files for Permits

NYSE also plans to bring in its native crypto token, details of which are unclear as of now.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 17 February 2022 14:27 IST
NYSE is world’s largest stock exchange by market cap, launched in 1792

Highlights
  • NYSE has filed for trademarks at US Patent and Trademark Office
  • NYSE plans to sell metaverse-backed NFTs
  • NYSE may roll out a native cryptocurrency

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has asked for permission to use NYSE as a trademark for its future expansion as a cryptocurrency exchange and a metaverse-backed NFT marketplace. The US has been witnessing political, administrative, and industrial support for the crypto sector even as laws on its regulation remain awaited. NYSE has applied with the US Patent and Trademark Office and is now awaiting approvals. The filing is dated February 10, details about it, however, have recently emerged on public domains.

NYSE is planning to develop a virtual marketplace to sell digital collectibles, called NFTs or non-fungible tokens. The world's largest equity-based exchange is also looking to expand in the metaverse sector, where buyers will be able to interact with their NFTs in a fully functional virtual world setting. If and when the licenses come through, NYSE plans to bring in its native crypto token, details of which are unclear as of now.

“The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services,” NYSE's filing reads.

Meanwhile, the NYSE has said that its crypto-related plans are not immediate, but remain in the pipeline.

“The NYSE regularly considers new products and their impact on our trademarks and protects our intellectual property rights accordingly. The NYSE has no immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency or NFT trading,” the New York Post quoted the stock exchange as saying.

This is not the first time that the NYSE has validated the crypto sector in its capacity.

Last year in October, the first Bitcoin futures ETF (exchange traded fund) was launched at the New York Stock Exchange. The move had set BTC prices to skyrocket over the mark of $65,000 (roughly Rs. 49 lakh) at the time.

In 2021 itself, the NYSE created multiple NFTs commemorating notable IPOs of companies like Roblox, Spotify, and Snowflake.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

