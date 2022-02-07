Technology News
loading

North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report

Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis claims North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms in 2021.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 7 February 2022 18:58 IST
North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ David McBee

North Korean threat actors focused on crypto exchanges in Asia, Europe, and North America

Highlights
  • North Korea employs money laundering process, says Chainalysis
  • DPRK said to steal cryptocurrencies worth $400 million in 2021
  • North Korea conducted nine ballistic missile launches in January

North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes over the past year and cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges appear to have been an important revenue source for the country, according to an excerpt of a United Nations report that cites cybersecurity professionals. Investigators found that cyberattacks stole digital assets worth more than $50 million (roughly Rs. 373.5 crore) between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The report was submitted by independent sanctions monitors last week to the United Nations Security Council North Korea sanctions committee, but was viewed by Reuters. The confidential report claims that there has been "a marked acceleration" of North Korea's testing and demonstration of new short-range and possibly medium-range missiles in January, "incorporating both ballistic and guidance technologies and using both solid and liquid propellants" — all majorly sourced through cyberattacks, of which, cryptocurrency exchanges have also been a key target.

The report also mentions an estimate provided by blockchain analysis company Chainalysis in its latest Crypto Crime report which states that North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms, extorting nearly $400-million (roughly Rs. 2,990 crore) worth digital assets in 2021.

“These attacks targeted primarily investment firms and centralized exchanges,” the firm explained in an excerpt of its 2022 Crypto Crime report. The hackers "made use of phishing lures, code exploits, malware, and advanced social engineering" to siphon funds from companies' hot wallets into the addresses controlled by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Chainalysis added, elaborating, "Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out."

"Only 20 percent of the stolen funds were Bitcoin… And for the first time ever, Ether accounted for a majority of the funds stolen at 58 percent,” mentions Chainalysis.

“More than 65 percent of DPRK's stolen funds were laundered through mixers this year [2021], up from 42 percent in 2020 and 21 percent in 2019, suggesting that these threat actors have taken a more cautious approach with each passing year,” the firm concluded.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, United Nations, Chainalysis, Crypto Scam, North Korea, Scam
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased

Related Stories

North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
  3. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  5. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India Tonight: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  8. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
  9. JioBook With ARM-Based Windows 10 in the Works: Report
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
  2. Viacom 18 Ropes in GuardianLink to Launch 'Fully Faltoo' NFT Marketplace on February 14
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased
  4. CoinSwitch Adds 'Recurring Buy Plan' for Crypto Assets: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
  7. Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order
  8. Trump's Truth Social App, Self-Proclaimed Foe of Big Tech, Needs Apple and Google to Survive
  9. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency