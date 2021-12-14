Technology News
loading

Nike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT in Metaverse Push

RTFKT also makes NFT collectibles and memes.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 December 2021 12:23 IST
Nike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT in Metaverse Push

Photo Credit: RTFKT

RTFKT was founded in 2020 by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev

Highlights
  • Nike announced the acquisition of RTFKT Studios on Monday
  • RTFKT was founded in 2020
  • Terms of the acquisition are not known at this moment

Nike said on Monday it had bought virtual sneaker company RTFKT for an undisclosed sum, as the sportswear giant looks to quickly expand its footprint in the fast-growing "metaverse".

Last month, Nike became one of the first big brands to enter the shared virtual world that gained prominence after Facebook recently rebranded itself to Meta Platforms. In such blockchain-based environments, users can buy virtual land and other digital assets such as clothing for avatars in the form of a crypto asset called a non-fungible token (NFT).

Formed in 2020 by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev, RTFKT also makes NFT collectibles and memes, according to its website."This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike's digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, gaming and culture," Nike Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nike, RTFKT, NFT
Apple Closes in on $3-Trillion Market Value

Related Stories

Nike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT in Metaverse Push
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Vivo V23 With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in India in January
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  4. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer Launched in India
  9. Pilot Records Mysterious 'UFO' Lights in the Skies Above South China Sea
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Nike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT in Metaverse Push
  2. Apple Closes in on $3-Trillion Market Value
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Among Several Cryptocurrencies Register Cascading Values, Red Colour Dominates Charts
  4. Adobe Creative Cloud Express Launched as Unified Web, Mobile Product to Help Create and Share Content
  5. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Releasing on December 16: Here’s What to Expect From ‘Final Snow’
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Tipped to Get 65W Fast Charging Support
  7. Apple Launches AirTag Detector App for Android to Boost Privacy
  8. Netflix New India Plans Cut Prices, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  9. Elon Musk Named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year' as Tesla, SpaceX Soar to New Heights
  10. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Asks You to Trust Dumbledore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com